Can You Romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Answered

While romance was never really a big part of the base game in Cyberpunk 2077, the Phantom Liberty expansion does introduce some rather attractive characters, including Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed. If you’re wondering whether it’s possible to romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, here’s what you need to know.

Is Songbird a Romance Option in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Unfortunately, the short answer is no, you cannot romance Songbird in Phantom Liberty. Song So Mi is introduced as a new character in this expansion, and she accompanies V on quite a few missions as you go through the new story content. It’s clear that there’s a lot of chemistry and tension between both characters, so it’s natural for players to wonder if she can be romanced.

Sadly, whether you’re playing as male or female V, you will not be able to romance Songbird in the game.

In the same vein, the expansion actually doesn’t introduce any new romance options in Cyberpunk 2077 either, which may come as a surprise to players. You’ll be able to enjoy quests with these characters and learn more about them as the story unfolds, but you’ll also have to make do with whatever story content you get in Phantom Liberty, and be content that V’s friendships with them will never develop into anything more.

That’s all you need to know about Songbird as a potential romance option in Phantom Liberty. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.