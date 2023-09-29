How to Get All Phantom Liberty Endings in Cyberpunk 2077

The Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is an intense experience to say the least, ,but its endings are the star attraction. Shaped by your choices throughout the expansion, they test where your allegiances lie and ask you to decide which of your newfound allies are most deserving of a happy ending. This can lead to you earning an ending you aren’t happy with though, which is why we’re here to break down all of the Phantom Liberty endings and how you get them.

Do note that we will be going into *Heavy Spoilers* for the DLC in order to properly describe each ending’s unlock conditions. Consider this your one and only Spoiler Warning before proceeding.

How to Get All Phantom Liberty DLC Endings in Cyberpunk 2077

In total, there are six distinct endings you can achieve in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC. The first three are fairly distinct, while the fourth is a slight twist on another ending. The fifth and sixth, meanwhile, are secret endings that give you some of the worst outcomes and even lock off substantial amounts of the DLC. The first four are also the only ones that net you specific Trophies and achievements, so keep this in mind if you’re out to platinum the expansion.

We’ve detailed all of the unlock requirements for each ending down below.

King of Wands Ending

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

This ending is achieved by siding with Songbird and sending her off toward a facility in space where she can be saved from the damage done to her by the Black Wall. Though Reed ends up dying trying to stop you, Songbird manages to get her freedom while you’re able to pursue other means of safely removing the Relic.

To unlock it, you need to make the following choices during the main story of Phantom Liberty:

Agree to help Solomon Reed in his mission to rescue Songbird

Side with Songbird at Kurt Hansen’s base, betraying Reed and Alex

Refuse to hand Songbird over to Reed even after you learn she lied to you. Shoot Reed when he tries to stop you, and send her to the secret facility in space

King of Swords Ending

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

To get this ending, you’ll need to switch sides several times over the course of the main story. In the end though, you hand over Songbird to Reed so that he can take her home to stand trial for her crimes. This is the first of the two endings that can grant you access to the new ending for Cyberpunk 2077’s base story introduced by Phantom Liberty

You can unlock it by making these choices throughout the story:

Agree to help Solomon Reed in his mission to rescue Songbird

Side with Songbird at Kurt Hansen’s base, betraying Reed and Alex

Agree to hand over Songbird to Reed after she reveals that she lied about being able to save you

King of Pentacles Ending

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

You can nab this ending by siding with Reed throughout the DLC and refusing to kill Songbird even when she asks you to do so. This leaves Songbird under the control of the NUSA, but ensures Reed will help you if you contact him during the final mission of Cyberpunk 2077, thereby unlocking the new full game ending added through Phantom Liberty.

These choices will allow you to unlock the ending:

Agree to help Solomon Reed in his mission to rescue Songbird

Side with Reed and Alex at Kurt Hansen’s Base, betraying Songbird

After confronting Songbird, refuse to kill her and hand her over to Reed so she can be returned to the NUS to stand trial.

King of Cups Ending

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Arguably the most depressing but also the most thematically appropriate ending you can get, this option sees you kill Songbird before she can be recaptured by the NUSA. She dies free, albeit to the dismay of Reed and President Myers.

The following choices will allow you to see this finale to the DLC:

Agree to help Solomon Reed in his mission to rescue Songbird

Side with Reed and Alex at Kurt Hansen’s base, betraying Songbird

Agree to kill Songbird when you confront her in the Core, after which you and Reed deliver her body to President Myers

I’m Out Ending

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Though it’s more of a joke than an actual ending to the DLC, it is possible to end Phantom Liberty almost as soon as it starts by refusing to help Reed in his mission to save Songbird. After reuniting President Myers with Reed, you can opt to back out of helping them rescue Songbird and wash your hands of the whole ordeal.

A few days later, you’ll be contacted by Reed via a text letting you know they managed without you, and that’ll be the last you ever hear from any of the characters tied to the expansion’s story.

Mission Failed Ending

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

As revealed by Synth Potato on Twitter, it’s also possible to fail the DLC’s main missions even earlier if you refuse to save President Myers. This is as simple as driving away from the area where she’s being attacked by Kurt Hanson’s forces, and waiting for Songbird to inform you of how badly you messed up.

This ending even comes with a quick epilogue scene where Johnny tells V he did the right thing, and quickly tries to move V on toward a new adventure.

Which Phantom Liberty Ending Is the Best? Explained

Now that you know how to get every ending in Phantom Liberty, you might now be wondering which is the best or most fulfilling conclusion.

We’d vouch for either the King of Wands ending or the King of Cups ending. The King of Wands ending is the most positive finale for V, Songbird and Johnny, and is about the closest thing to a happy ending players can get from the expansion. Alternatively, the King of Cups ending has arguably the most depressing outcome, but gives you a glimpse at Songbird’s backstory along with a much more thrilling final act.

When all is said and done though, the best ending depends largely on who 6you aligned yourself with and what you want out of the DLC. IF you’d rather see Reed get a happy ending and earn yourself the new option for closing out Cyberpunk 2077’s base story, the endings where you turn Songbird over are perfectly viable.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting all of the endings in Phantom Liberty. for more on the DLC or Cyberpunk 2077 in general, you can peruse our other guides down below.