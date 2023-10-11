Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Player Goes Full Cyberpsychotic With an Insane Sandy Build

Broken beyond belief.

With the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion and the 2.0 update, CD Projekt Red has breathed new life into Cyberpunk 2077. It truly does feel like a wholly different game now, with an improved skill tree, cleaned up technical issues, and several quality-of-life improvements and even new quests to help enhance the overall experience. It also allows for some seriously fun and interesting builds, as Reddit user u/unkown714 is about to show you down below.

Borderline Cyberpsychotic
byu/unkown714 incyberpunkgame

Looks insane? That’s because it kinda is. Cyberpunk 2077 gives you so much freedom and flexibility with your builds, and it’s always fun to see what the player base is able to come up with.

This is more or less a Sandevistan build, which is a status effect that slows down time and is meant to be used in conjunction with melee weapons like swords, Mantis Blades, or Gorilla Arms.

u/unkown714’s build has been set up to basically allow them to activate Sandevistan almost anytime they want, letting them perpetually slow down time as they hack away at their foes who can do nothing but stand there and take it. u/unkown714 has also shared screenshots of their build, if you’re interested in trying to replicate it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC and consoles.

