Best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: Militech Apogee Location, Best Build & More

When it comes to the most iconic Cyberware from Cyberpunk 2077, the Sandevistan is a clear front-runner. Capable of slowing time for everyone except the player, it’s an incredibly powerful piece of tech that can be an undisputed centerpiece of anyone’s character build. And yet, due to the number of different models in the game, it can be hard to figure out what the best Sandevistan is in Cyberpunk 2077. Luckily, we’re here to help you along.

Where to Get Best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

While the QianT held the title of best Sandevistan prior to the Cyberpunk 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC, the Iconic Militech Apogee is now undeniably the best Sandevistan in the game.

In addition to its insane ability to slow down time by 85 percent for 8 seconds, it also offers a 10 percent increase to Headshot Damage, 9 percent increase to Crit Chance, and 13 percent increase to Crit Damage. Neutralizing enemies while its slow time effect is active also extends how long the effect lasts while also restoring your Stamina by 22 percent per enemy killed.

Best of all is that all of these bonuses are based on its base Tier 5 version. When upgraded to Tier 5++, its stats and bonuses only go even higher.

However, it’s worth noting you won’t be able to get this premium Cyberware until you’re fairly far into the game. While it can be bought from just about any Ripperdoc, it doesn’t appear until you hit level 40. It also costs a pretty penny, with the cheapest price we found being 118,681 Eurodollars after obtaining the maximum Street Cred level.

It’s likewise tricky to properly maximize this piece of hardware’s bonuses or pair it with other Cyberware outside of very specific builds. Its high Cyberware Capacity cost and Reflex Attuned bonus make it best for Reflex or Technical Ability builds. While you can still use it even with different Attributes prioritized, it can lead to some significant disadvantages in terms of what other Cyberware you can use, how often you can use it, and so forth.

Best Apogee Sandevistan Build

With this in mind, we highly recommend building your character with the Iconic Militech Apogee Sandevistan in mind from the get-go.

The easiest way to do this is to create a build similar to David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners, wherein Reflexes and Technical Abilities are boosted to the max alongside Body for some Health Regen. However, it is also more than possible to boost a few specific stats and dump some Perk Points into a few select abilities, leaving the rest of the build open to you.

We’ve laid out the more important broad strokes of an “Apogee” Sandevistan build down below to save you some time.

Best Gear

Starting things off are some general tips on the best gear for your Militech Apogee Sandevistan build.

Best Weapons

Given the Slow Time effect doesn’t apply to bullets, you’ll want to go with melee weapons. While Unarmed or Blunt is certainly viable, the best build will incorporate Blades like machetes, katanas, and knives. These weapons also have a Perk track in Reflexes, which you’ll be dumping a ton of Attribute points into.

It’s also incredibly easy to get the Best Katana early on in the game, so you can square away a key part of your build in only a few hours.

Best Cyberware

In addition to the Apogee, you’ll want to incorporate other key pieces of Cyberware into your character’s build. These should either offer bonuses based on your highest attributes, reduce Cyberware Cooldown times, or improve your overall Melee Damage in addition to providing you with some Armor for points when your Sandevistan is cooling down.

You can also opt for tech that offers other instances of slowed time, but it should be noted that these won’t necessarily speed you up the same way a Sandevistan does.

These include:

Axolotl : After neutralizing an enemy, your cooldown time for all Cyberware is reduced by 10.5 percent. This effect applies every time you kill or knock out an enemy.

: After neutralizing an enemy, your cooldown time for all Cyberware is reduced by 10.5 percent. This effect applies every time you kill or knock out an enemy. Stabber : Increases Crit Chance with blades and throwable weapons.

: Increases Crit Chance with blades and throwable weapons. Adrenaline Convertor : Increases Movement Speed by 40 percent when entering combat.

: Increases Movement Speed by 40 percent when entering combat. Synaptic Accelorator : Slows time by 50 percent for 4 seconds when enemy detection reaches 50 percent.

: Slows time by 50 percent for 4 seconds when enemy detection reaches 50 percent. Mantis Blades: Though not required if you choose to use Blades as your weapon of choice, it can be highly useful to outfit your character with this Cyberware to ensure you’re never without a weapon. Plus, doing so opens up some Perks and abilities specific to a Mantis Blade build.

Best Clothing

As has been the case since the 2.0 updates for Cyberpunk 2077 started rolling out, most clothing doesn’t really impact your armor or level of protection. As such, you can wear whatever you like without fears of losing out on bonuses that are key to this build.

However, we would highly recommend considering David’s Jacket as a key piece of gear. While it doesn’t offer any special stat bonuses, it does fit with a Sandevistan build perfectly due to it being the trademark look of the Sandevistant-wielding Cyberpunk Edgerunners protagonist.

Best Attribute Distribution

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

In terms of the best Attributes for any Apogee Sandevistan build in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s about what you would expect given what we mentioned earlier in this guide.

Both Technical Ability and Reflexes should be enhanced evenly until they’re maxxed out to 20. This gives you the chance to increase your Cyberware Capacity so that equipping the “Apogee” doesn’t lock you out of other upgrades, while also ensuring you get the best bonuses possible while it’s equipped.

After that, both Body and Cool are solid picks for the rest of your points. Body nets you additional Health and access to Health regen perks, while Cool increases your overall Crit Damage for every point you put into it. Feel free to max one out, fill them out evenly, or split up your points between them in whatever ratio feels best.

Best Perks

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

In terms of Perks that you need to have for an “Apogee” Sandevistan build, the majority are centered around maximizing the bonuses you get from your Sandevistan.

The majority of these can be found in the Technical Abilities tree of abilities. These allow you to boost your overall Cyberware Capacity, decrease the overall Cooldown time between Sandevistan uses, and allow you to select specific Stat Modifiers to apply to all your Cyberware for further bonuses. The rest are found in the Reflexes tree, and offer new ways for you to enhance your movement and get to as many enemies as possible before the Slow Time effect runs out.

We’ve split them up below based on the Attribute tree they’re found in.

Technical Abilities

All Things Cyber : Increase all stat modifiers offered by Cyberware by 10 percent. At Level 2, reduce the cost of Cyberware for the Integumentary System and Skeleton by 20 percent.

: Increase all stat modifiers offered by Cyberware by 10 percent. At Level 2, reduce the cost of Cyberware for the Integumentary System and Skeleton by 20 percent. Chrome Constitution : If all Integumentary System and Skeleton Cyberware slots are full, reduce all incoming damage by 5 percent.

: If all Integumentary System and Skeleton Cyberware slots are full, reduce all incoming damage by 5 percent. Renaissance Punk : Increase your Cyberware Capacity by four for every Attribute you have at 9 or higher.

: Increase your Cyberware Capacity by four for every Attribute you have at 9 or higher. Chipware Connoissuer : When upgrading Cyberware, you can choose from two potential Stat Modifier options. A third is available for any that are Tier 3 or higher.

: When upgrading Cyberware, you can choose from two potential Stat Modifier options. A third is available for any that are Tier 3 or higher. License to Chrome : Increase all of your Cyberware Stat Modifiers by 10 percent. At Level 2, gain 40 Armor points. At Rank 3, unlock a new Cyberware Slot for the Skeleton.

: Increase all of your Cyberware Stat Modifiers by 10 percent. At Level 2, gain 40 Armor points. At Rank 3, unlock a new Cyberware Slot for the Skeleton. Ambidextrous : Unlock a new Cyberware Slot for your hands.

: Unlock a new Cyberware Slot for your hands. Cyborg : If all available Cyberware slots are filled, Cyberware cools down 15 percent faster.

: If all available Cyberware slots are filled, Cyberware cools down 15 percent faster. Built Different : Allows you to install and use Cellular Adapter Cyberware for the Integumentary System.

: Allows you to install and use Cellular Adapter Cyberware for the Integumentary System. Extended Warranty : Increases duration of all Cyberware effects by 15 percent.

: Increases duration of all Cyberware effects by 15 percent. Edgerunner: Allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by up to 50 points at a cost of 0.5 percent Health per point over your limit. When you neutralize an enemy during combat, you have a 0.1 percent chance per point past your Cyberware Limit to enter the Fury state. While in the Fury state, you deal 10 percent more damage, are 30 percent more likely to land a Crit, and deal 50 percent more Crit damage.

Reflexes

Slippery : The faster you move, the more difficult it is for enemies to shoot you.

: The faster you move, the more difficult it is for enemies to shoot you. Dash : Reduce the Stamina cost of dodging and dashing by 20 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to Dash.

: Reduce the Stamina cost of dodging and dashing by 20 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to Dash. Can’t Touch This : Gain a 100 percent Mitigation Chance when you Dash. While active, Mitigation give you the chance to reduce all incoming damage. based on current Mitigation percentage.

: Gain a 100 percent Mitigation Chance when you Dash. While active, Mitigation give you the chance to reduce all incoming damage. based on current Mitigation percentage. Lead and Steel : At Rank 1, reduce Stamina cost when you use any attacks with blades by 15 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to block projectiles with blades in exchange for Stamina.

: At Rank 1, reduce Stamina cost when you use any attacks with blades by 15 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to block projectiles with blades in exchange for Stamina. Seeing Double: Increases Damage and Stun Chance with Counterattacks.

Bullet Deflect : When your Stamina is above 33 percent, blocking bullets and other projectiles deflects them toward wherever your reticle is pointed. You can increase the damage of deflected projectiles by blocking just before a projectile hits you.

: When your Stamina is above 33 percent, blocking bullets and other projectiles deflects them toward wherever your reticle is pointed. You can increase the damage of deflected projectiles by blocking just before a projectile hits you. Bullet Time : When you block and deflect bullets while time is slowed, Bullet Deflect doesn’t consume Stamina. Any deflected projectiles that hit enemies also deal Crit Damage.

: When you block and deflect bullets while time is slowed, Bullet Deflect doesn’t consume Stamina. Any deflected projectiles that hit enemies also deal Crit Damage. Finisher: Bladerunner : At Level 1, reduce stamina cost when you use attacks with Blades by 15 percent. At Level 2, attacks with Blades are 30 percent faster. At Rank 3, unlock the ability to use a Finisher on weakened enemies that restores 25 percent of your health.

: At Level 1, reduce stamina cost when you use attacks with Blades by 15 percent. At Level 2, attacks with Blades are 30 percent faster. At Rank 3, unlock the ability to use a Finisher on weakened enemies that restores 25 percent of your health. Flash of Steel : After Performing a Finisher, your Movement Speed and Attack Speed is increased by 25 percent for 6 seconds.

: After Performing a Finisher, your Movement Speed and Attack Speed is increased by 25 percent for 6 seconds. Opportunist : Enemies affected by Stagger, Stun, Blinding, and Bleeding are more susceptible to Finishers.

: Enemies affected by Stagger, Stun, Blinding, and Bleeding are more susceptible to Finishers. Going the Distance : Increases your Finisher Range by 100 percent.

: Increases your Finisher Range by 100 percent. Slaughterhouse: All attacks with Blades now inflict Bleeding, which increases a target’s Dismemberment chance. Bleeding enemies are also more susceptible to Finishers, and you gain 25 Stamina per Dismemberment.

Best Skills to Progress

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Finally, there are the Skills you’ll want to progress for an Apogee Sandevistan Build in Cyberpunk 2077.

Shinobi will be your core focus, as its final level bonus grants a 40 percent bonus to Crit Chance and negates all Stamina costs for movement whenever a Sandevistan’s Slow Time is active. You can increase this skill by killing enemies with blades, dashing, or dodging.

Otherwise, you can progress every other skill at your leisure. We’d recommend trying to level them all up at least a little, as their bonuses are valuable to most any build.

Hopefully this cleared up how to get the best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077. For more on the game, check out our other guides down below. They cover other topics ranging from how to get through tricky quests to the locations of rare gear.