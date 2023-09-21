If there’s one thing the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime does exceptionally well, it’s selling David as the ideal Night City legend. Utilizing cybernetics to full effect while centering his combat strategies around his Sandevistan, he’s a perfect match for any threat the city’s streets throw his way. What’s even more impressive, though, is that his build can be almost perfectly emulated in Cyberpunk 2077. As proof, here’s how to build David From Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077.

Building David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077

Lifepath Choice

One of the first decisions you’ll need to make when creating a character in Cyberpunk 2077 is the Lifepath. Your options include Nomad, Streetkid, and Corpo. For your David Martinez build, you’ll want to pick Streetkid, as he’s just your average kid from Santo Domingo that got caught up in the Cyberware lifestyle once he got his hands on the Sandevistan.

The Lifepath you choose in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t make a huge difference to the way things play out once you get through the opening hour or two, but it’s arguably the most accurate of the three for David’s background from Edgerunners. Plus, there’ll be some unique dialogue choices you can make thanks to the choice which fall in line with what David would say.

Alternatively, you could choose the Corpo Lifepath, given David was a member of the Arasaka Academy up until the opening episodes of the show. That being said, the Corpo Lifepath in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t really align with David’s background quite as well as Streetkid.

The main thing to remember, though, is that the Lifepath you choose really won’t make or break a David Martinez build; it’s just an aesthetic choice for true roleplayers.

Operating System, Cyberware and Gear

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

When attempting to build David in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s worth knowing that you’ll need to base most all of your character’s stats, abilities, and gear around a few key pieces of Cyberware.

Sandevistan This Operating System body modification is the centerpiece of your David Martinez build. It allows you to move at hyper speed for a limited time, with enemies unable to properly react to your actions until its effect runs out. You can use this timeframe to adjust your positioning and dodge attacks, move in on an enemy for a rapid blitz of blows, or even get through an area without ever being spotted by any opposing forces. It will help if you reach a Street Cred level of at least 30 so that you can get a decent discount on the better variants, and Reflex Attribute of 12 or higher will net you a nice bonus to the duration of your Sandevistan uses. Some of the best variants are sold by the Ripperdoc in Japan Town named Fingers. He has a Tier 5 QianT Sandevistan available for 28,000 Eddies, which is arguably the best Sandevistan variant. This variant offers an exceptionally short cooldown time between uses and a solid effect duration. He won’t provide any services to you if you punch him while helping Judy during her quest line though. You can also grab a Sandevistan from Viktor in Watson, who has various Tiers of Sandevistan Operating Systems throughout the game including a Legendary level Dynalar Sandevistan for 28,000 Eddies. He’ll never be locked off from you no matter what actions you take in the game, and his less rare Sandevistans are typically affordable after only a few completed jobs.

Other Cyberware

Outside of a Sandevistan, you’ll want to equip as many pieces of Cyberware as you can. Doing so allows you to unlock Stat Modifiers that can buff your character substantially, and you’ll also keep your Armor score as high as possible. You can use which ever bits and bobs lend themselves best to your particular playstyle, and every Ripper Doc should have a selection of viable Tier 5 offerings once you’re at a high enough level.

Weapons You’ll want to veer more toward melee weapons for the Cyberpunk Edgerunners David build in Cyberpunk 2077. This is because bullets fired from guns while you’re moving at hyper speed will still move at normal speed. Melee weapons, meanwhile, will land hits immediately and can dispose of an enemy before the Sandevistan’s effects expire. Gorilla Arms and Mantis Blades are some of the best options, and they’re super easy to find. Most every Ripper Doc sells them as Cyberware for your arms, and you can find higher tiers of both as you progress through the game and complete different jobs. You’ll also be able to upgrade them using upgrade materials and assign them specific stat boosts through the use of the better Cyberware Perks tied to the Technical Ability Attribute.



Gear Finally, you’ll need the right clothing. While you can wear most anything, nabbing David’s Jacket is a must for experiencing David’s build in all its glory. The jacket can only be obtained by completing the Over the Edge side job, but this can be completed at anytime and only really requires you to wait until you’re told to pick it up.



Cyberpunk Edgerunners David Build Attribute Point Distribution

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

You’ll also need to distribute your Attribute and Perk points in specific ways to build David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077.

The majority of your Attribute points will need to go into Reflexes, Technical Ability, and Body when you’re creating your character. This is so that you can fully utilize your Sandevistan and as much Cyberware as possible. Doing so will maximize the duration of slowed time, keep your melee damage at high levels, and maximize the benefits you can get from active Cyberware.

Aim to have most of your points allocated to Reflexes and Tech when the character creation screen allows you to do so, and continue to prioritize increasing Reflexes and Body toward their max level caps of 20 once you’re gaining levels in-game.

After that, putting points into Body and then Cool would be the next best moves you can make. Doing so can net you some additional health from Body, and the points put into Cool will increase your overall Crit Damage. Plus, putting points into these attributes opens up some worthwhile Perks that’ll bolster your build overall, especially if you opt for Gorilla Arms over Mantis Blades.

Best Perks for David Build

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of some of the best Perks to purchase based on their core Attribute. While most any Perk tied to your core Attributes will yield great bonuses, these in particular will give you some of the best bonuses when used in tandem with Sandevistan-centric strategies.

Technical Ability

All Things Cyber : Increase all stat modifiers offered by Cyberware by 10 percent. At Level 2, reduce the cost of Cyberware for the Integumentary System and Skeleton by 20 percent.

: Increase all stat modifiers offered by Cyberware by 10 percent. At Level 2, reduce the cost of Cyberware for the Integumentary System and Skeleton by 20 percent. Chrome Constitution : If all Integumentary System and Skeleton Cyberware slots are full, reduce all incoming damage by 5 percent.

: If all Integumentary System and Skeleton Cyberware slots are full, reduce all incoming damage by 5 percent. Renaissance Punk : Increase your Cyberware Capacity by four for every Attribute you have at 9 or higher.

: Increase your Cyberware Capacity by four for every Attribute you have at 9 or higher. License to Chrome : Increase all of your Cyberware Stat Modifiers by 10 percent. At Level 2, gain 40 Armor points. At Rank 3, unlock a new Cyberware Slot for the Skeleton.

: Increase all of your Cyberware Stat Modifiers by 10 percent. At Level 2, gain 40 Armor points. At Rank 3, unlock a new Cyberware Slot for the Skeleton. Ambidextrous : Unlock a new Cyberware Slot for your hands.

: Unlock a new Cyberware Slot for your hands. Cyborg : If all available Cyberware slots are filled, Cyberware cools down 15 percent faster.

: If all available Cyberware slots are filled, Cyberware cools down 15 percent faster. Built Different : Allows you to install and use Cellular Adapter Cyberware for the Integumentary System.

: Allows you to install and use Cellular Adapter Cyberware for the Integumentary System. Extended Warranty : Increases duration of all Cyberware effects by 15 percent.

: Increases duration of all Cyberware effects by 15 percent. Edgerunner: Allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by up to 50 points at a cost of 0.5 percent Health per point over your limit. When you neutralize an enemy during combat, you have a 0.1 percent chance per point past your Cyberware Limit to enter the Fury state. While in the Fury state, you deal 10 percent more damage, are 30 percent more likely to land a Crit, and deal 50 percent more Crit damage.

Reflexes

Slippery : The faster you move, the more difficult it is for enemies to shoot you.

: The faster you move, the more difficult it is for enemies to shoot you. Dash : Reduce the Stamina cost of dodging and dashing by 20 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to Dash.

: Reduce the Stamina cost of dodging and dashing by 20 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to Dash. Can’t Touch This : Gain a 100 percent Mitigation Chance when you Dash. While active, Mitigation give you the chance to reduce all incoming damage. based on current Mitigation percentage.

: Gain a 100 percent Mitigation Chance when you Dash. While active, Mitigation give you the chance to reduce all incoming damage. based on current Mitigation percentage. Best Perks for Mantis Blades Lead and Steel : At Rank 1, reduce Stamina cost when you use any attacks with blades by 15 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to block projectiles with blades in exchange for Stamina. Finisher: Bladerunner : At Level 1, reduce stamina cost when you use attacks with Blades by 15 percent. At Level 2, attacks with Blades are 30 percent faster. At Rank 3, unlock the ability to use a Finisher on weakened enemies that restores 25 percent of your health. Slaughterhouse : All attacks with Blades now inflict Bleeding, which increases a target’s Dismemberment chance. Bleeding enemies are also more susceptible to Finishers, and you gain 25 Stamina per Dismemberment.



Body

Painkiller : Unlock slow Health Regen during combat.

: Unlock slow Health Regen during combat. Comeback Kid : Increases Health Regen rate by 1 percent for each percent of Health you’re missing.

: Increases Health Regen rate by 1 percent for each percent of Health you’re missing. Dorph Head : When you use Blood Pump Cyberware as a Health Item, you increase your Mitigation Chance by 100 percent for 2 seconds.

: When you use Blood Pump Cyberware as a Health Item, you increase your Mitigation Chance by 100 percent for 2 seconds. Speed Junkie : Increase your Health Regen Rate by 60 percent while sprinting.

: Increase your Health Regen Rate by 60 percent while sprinting. Army of One : Increase your Health Regen Rate by 10 percent for every nearby enemy.

: Increase your Health Regen Rate by 10 percent for every nearby enemy. Adrenaline Rush : Increases your max health by 35 points. At Level 2, Increases your Health Regen Rate from all sources by 20 percent. At Level 3, unlocks the Adrenaline Rush mode, which gives you temporary hit points that decay over time every time you use Blood Pump Cyberware or Health Items.

: Increases your max health by 35 points. At Level 2, Increases your Health Regen Rate from all sources by 20 percent. At Level 3, unlocks the Adrenaline Rush mode, which gives you temporary hit points that decay over time every time you use Blood Pump Cyberware or Health Items. Juggernaut : When Adrenaline Rush is active, you deal 10 percent more damage and move 20 percent faster.

: When Adrenaline Rush is active, you deal 10 percent more damage and move 20 percent faster. Calm Mind : While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll have a 3 second delay before your temporary hit points start to decay.

: While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll have a 3 second delay before your temporary hit points start to decay. Pain to Gain: While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll restore 20 percent of your Health Item recharge for every enemy you kill.

Best Perks for Gorilla Arms Wrecking Ball : Reduce the Stamina cost of Blunt Weapon attacks by 15 percent. At Level 2, you can ram into enemies to damage them by sprinting and blocking with a Blunt Weapon. Kinetic Absorbtion : Blocking an attack with a Blunt Weapon restores your Stamina by 10 percent and increases your damage with Blunt Weapons by 30 percent for 5 seconds. Breakthrough : After hitting an enemy with a Strong Attack, their armor will be reduced by 40 percent for 7 seconds. Fly Swatter : While blocking with a Blunt weapon, incoming Ranged damage is reduced by 40 percent. Quake : Reduces Stamina cost for Blunt Weapons by 15 percent. At level 2, Blunt Weapon attacks are 20 percent faster. At level 3, you can press L1 or LB to trigger a shockwave that damages and staggers nearby enemies with a chance of knocking them down. Aftershock : For every enemy you hit with a Quake, you regain 30 Stamina points. Epicenter: The longer and farther you fall before executing a Quake, the bigger it’s area of effect and amount of damage dealt. Finisher: Savage Sling : Unlocks a Blunt Weapon finisher you can use on enemies with reduced health. Killing an enemy with a finisher restores your health by 20 percent.



Best Skills for David Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Finally, you’ll want to focus on gaining experience for the Solo and Engineering skills to put the finishing touches on your David build.

Doing so nets you some valuable bonuses to your Health, Cyberware Capacity, and Armor, but also grants you access to some useful buffs to Melee damage and resistances. They can typically be increased in tandem too, but only if you mix up your straight-on assaults against enemies with some well-timed grenades.

That covers everything you need to know about how to build David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077. Ready to relive the anime in the game? Now’s your chance! For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other guides related to the game’s Edgerunners content, including explainers on how to get Rebecca’s Shotgun and and where to find Rebecca’s Apartment.