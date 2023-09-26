Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades: Best Mantis Blade Build & How to Get Them

Mantis Blades are easily one of the coolest and best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. These giant blades extend out the top of your forearms, allowing you to slice and dice your enemies in gory fashion. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077, and the best Mantis Blade build to make use of your shiny new toys.

How to Get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

Mantis Blades can be purchased from any Ripperdoc in Night City. We found them with Victor, the first Ripperdoc you meet right near the beginning of the game.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

To buy Mantis Blades, you’ll need 15,350 eddies. You’ll also need to have reached Street Cred level 20, but you can check out our guide on how to level up your Street Cred fast to make light work of that.

Alternatively, you can actually get free Legendary tier Mantis Blades from the Behavioral Health Center in Corpo Plaza. Once you get here, you’ll receive the Cyberpsycho Sighting: Phantom of Night City mission. Once you enter the target area, run to the right side of the alley while the Cyberpsycho is distracted, and you’ll find a box next to a corpse that you can loot.

Once you’ve purchased these from a Ripperdoc, you’ll have them equipped and ready to use whenever you need. The Mantis Blades can be used like any other melee weapon, pressing RT/ R2/ LMB to perform a light attack, and holding it to perform a heavy attack.

There are actually three different rarity types of Mantis Blades available for purchase. We’ve listed them down below, including their price and what they offer.

Rare Mantis Blades Two deadly blades used for melee combat and to lunge at enemies. One mod slot available (edge). Cost: 15,350 Eddies

Epic Mantis Blades Adds a second mod slot (rotor). Cost: 25,350 Eddies

Legendary Mantis Blades Adds a third mod slot (universal). Cost: 100,350 Eddies



Best Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blade Build

The Best Mantis Blade build we can make in Cyberpunk 2077 requires you have the Legendary Mantis Blades. That’s because it’s the mods you can equip to these arm-mounted blades that really make them a formidable weapon.

In addition to this, you’ll want to make sure you’re pouring a lot of your attribute points into Reflexes. For each point you put into Reflexes, you’ll increase damage from your Mantis Blades by 3. With that in mind, here are the main attributes you’ll want to put points into:

Reflexes

Body

Technical Ability

Cool

You’ll want to focus most on Reflexes, Body, and Technical Ability, and get those up to 20 points each. You’ll also want to put eight points into Cool by the time you hit level 50. If you’ve got the Phantom Liberty expansion installed, the level cap goes up to 60, allowing you to put 10 additional points into Cool.

So by the time you hit 60, your stat distribution should look like this: 20 Body, 20 Reflexes, 20 Technical Ability, 18 Cool.

Best Mantis Blade Cyberware

The best Cyberware we’ve found for Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077 falls under the ‘Skeleton’ section and it’s called Microrotors.

Microtors increase your melee weapon attack speed by 5% with the common variant, right up to 25% for the legendary variant.

We’d pair Microrotors with Bionic Lungs — which increase your max stamina from between 20%-60% depending on rarity — or Microvibration Generator which boosts melee weapon damage from between 5%-15%.

Pairing any of these three Cyberware options will enable you to not only hit harder and faster with your Mantis Blades, but for longer too, thanks to the boosts to Stamina.

Best Mantis Blade Mods

We’ve listed all Mantis Blades mods for you below, and we’ll pick out our favorites a bit further down.

Mod Name Rarity Effect Blade – Physical Damage Rare Change type of damage dealt to physical. Blade – Thermal Damage Rare Change type of damage dealt to thermal. Blade – Chemical Damage Rare Change type of damage dealt to chemical. Blade – Electrical Damage Rare Change type of damage dealt to electrical. Slow Rotor Epic Attack Speed +20% Fast Rotor Epic Attack Speed +40% Haming-8 Rotor Legendary Attack Speed +25%

Our personal picks for the best Mantis Blade mods would be the following:

Haming-8 Rotor (any rotor upgrade will do until you can get this).

(any rotor upgrade will do until you can get this). Blade-Thermal Damage – Mantis Blades deal Thermal damage. Due to the blades’ fast attack speed, they can quickly apply Burn. Very effective against an individual target.

– Mantis Blades deal Thermal damage. Due to the blades’ fast attack speed, they can quickly apply Burn. Very effective against an individual target. Cold Shoulder (Melee Mod) – This adds +7 damage to your melee weapon.

Best Mantis Blade Perks

You’ll want to pour most of your perk points into the ‘Blades’ perks. We’ve highlighted five of our favorites below that, combined with the mods and cyberware we’ve noted above will make V a formidable Mantis Blade killing machine.

Deathbolt (18 Reflexes Required) – While wielding a blade, defeating an enemy restores 20% health and increases movement speed by 30% for five seconds.

While wielding a blade, defeating an enemy restores 20% health and increases movement speed by 30% for five seconds. Blessed Blades (10 Reflexes Required) – Increases Crit Chance with blades by 20%.

– Increases Crit Chance with blades by 20%. Flight of the Sparrow (6 Reflexes Required) – Reduces the stamina cost of all attacks with blades by 30%/50%.

– Reduces the stamina cost of all attacks with blades by 30%/50%. Judge, Jury and Executioner (15 Reflexes Required) – Damage with blades is increased by 50%/75%/ 100% against targets with max health.

– Damage with blades is increased by 50%/75%/ 100% against targets with max health. Dragon Strike (20 Reflexes, 20 Blades Required) – Increases Crit Damage with blades by 25%. (+1% per perk point).

– Increases Crit Damage with blades by 25%. (+1% per perk point). Slippery (4 Reflexes) – The faster you move, the more difficult it is for enemies to shoot you.

– The faster you move, the more difficult it is for enemies to shoot you. Lead and Steel (9 Reflexes) – -15% Stamina cost for attacks with Blades.

– -15% Stamina cost for attacks with Blades. Slaughterhouse (20 Reflexes) – All attacks, counterattacks and deflected bullets apply Bleeding, which increases dismemberment chance.

That's everything you need to know on getting the Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077.