Best Throwing Knife Build in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

The 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 made throwing knives actually worthwhile. The one key change is that after a set amount of time, the knife will automatically return. This means that knives can be used as an effective ranged assault without having to worry about collecting them in the middle of a fight. We have gone through the new skill trees to deliver what we believe to be the best build for throwing knives. If you’d like to partake in this new method of dispatching enemies, this is a great framework.

How to Make the Best Throwing Knife Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Seeing as 2.0 entirely changed the game, a build is now made up of more parts than it ever was previously. Between attributes, cyberware, perks, and skills, there is a lot that goes into crafting any sort of build.

Best Throwing Knife Build Attributes

You’ll want to focus heavily on putting your points into Cool, as it has a direct part of the tree dedicated to Throwing Weapons. The benefit to Cool is that every point you put into it gets you an extra 1.25% crit damage. Which, if you focus on throwing knives into enemy foreheads, adds up fast. Put nine points into Cool as soon as possible to unlock the second tier of perks.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

In addition to Cool, you should also spend points on Reflexes. This attribute has plenty of perks that deal with moving quickly, which is necessary for melee. Even if you will be mostly using the range aspect of your weaponry, movement is still key.

Best Throwing Knife Build Perks

The reason for the nine points into Cool is to grab the Scorpion Sting perk immediately. This makes thrown weapons come back 15% faster. You’ll want to grab the second part of this perk as well, just for the poison bonus.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

For a quick list of all the perks we think are important to have:

Cool Feline Footwork Ninjutsu Scorpion Sting Parasite Neurotoxin Accelerated Toxin Absorption Corrosion Juggler Pay It Forward Sleight of Hand Style Over Substance

Reflexes Slippery Dash Air Dash Tailwind

Body Painkiller Dorph-Head Comeback Kid Speed Junkie Army of One Adrenaline Rush

Technical Ability All Things Cyber License to Chrome



Best Throwing Knife Build Cyberware

The first thing to update is your Skeleton. You should focus on Dense Marrow for the increased melee damage and Para Bellum for the armor bonus.

For the Nervous System upgrades, Stabber is a must-have due to the increased crit chance with throwable weapons. Also, the Adrenaline Converter gives an excellent movement speed increase when combat starts.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Any choices of Integumentary System Cyberware are useful because they all make a difference in combat survivability. As you get three slots, everything is a solid choice.

As for Hands, make sure to get the Handle Wrap because it gives any follow-up weapon throw increased crit chance.

You can cap it all off with Microrotors in the Circulatory System. It affects melee attack speed and will come in handy for those times when throwing isn’t an option.

Best Knife Throwing Build Skills

Getting kills with the throwing knife will automatically progress the Shinobi skill. As there are two 5% movement speed increases (at levels 5 and 25), this should be your focus for a while. If you want a change of pace that will still benefit your build, Headhunter includes bonuses for throwing. If you want stat increases, Solo has several health upgrades, and Engineer has armor bonuses.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

As your throwing knife build starts to come together, we recommend going out to pick up the Blue Fang knife due it its special abilities. For more Cyberpunk 2077 build guides, check out our links below.