Cyberpunk 2077 Best Netrunner Build: Best Attributes, Perks, Cyberware, & More

Of the many builds you can do in Cyberpunk 2077, the Netrunner build is one of the most entertaining. In addition to being tailored entirely toward hacking, it also allows you to manipulate enemies like a puppet master and alter battles however you see fit. And yet, due to how diverse the RPG elements are, it can be hard to know how to create the best Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077. Luckily, we’re here to help.

Best Cyberware, Weapons, and Gear for Netrunner Build in Cyberpunk 2077

The Netrunner build is all about making the most of your hacking abilities. Picture one of those ‘hip and cool’ hackers you’ve seen in the movies, and that’s more or less what we’re aiming to replicate with this build. To help you get the perfect Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077, we’ve found some of the best Gear you can use to make your character the best of the best.

Best Netrunner Cyberware

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Cyberware is key to a Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077, but Cyberdecks and those tied to the Frontal Cortex are essential. These will give you access to powerful Quickhacks while also boosting your total RAM, Quickhack upload speed, and other key stats.

We’ve listed some of the best options you can hope to find down below. You can nab most any of these pieces of Cyberware as soon as you reach The Heist main story mission, and better variants will appear in the inventory of the Ripperdoc Viktor Vektor in Watson as you increase your level.

Tetratronic Rippler Between its variety of buffs, large number of Quickhack slots, and additional effects gained while Overclocked is active, this Cyberdeck brand is hard to beat. You can get it from most any Ripperdoc early on, and its cost ranges from 7,000 Eurodollars to 100,000 Eurodollars based on its Tier.

Ex-Disk Capable of boosting both your max RAM and your Quickhack speed, this piece of Cyberware is a must for any Netrunner. Viktor Vektor sells a Tier 5 version fairly early on for 40,000 Eurodollars.

Self-Ice Though this may not seem like the most vital Cyberware, Self-Ice can be a huge help when you’re trying to hack while staying undetected. It automatically negates enemy Quickhacks every minute, and increases your RAM besides.

Memory Boost This one is vital, as it allows you to recover RAM every time you neutralize an enemy. Its Cyberware Capacity cost can be a bit high though, so make sure you have adequate room for it first and foremost.

Bioconductor The crown jewel of your netrunner Cyberware, the Bioconductor allows you to deal Critical Hits with your Quickhacks in exchange for decreasing your total RAM. This can be a godsend once you get the Overclock Perk, which we’ll go into detail about later.



Best Netrunner Weapons

There are no right or wrong weapons to use when it comes to the Netrunner. However, if you want to lean into that ‘hacker’ vibe, we’d recommend using Smart weapons with their homing rounds.

Otherwise, you won’t be disappointed if you find a quick-firing pistol. Its fire rate and wealth of ammo mean you’ll have a reliable firearm to fall back on, especially if you invest in Cool Perks that send its Headshot damage through the roof.

Best Netrunner Clothing

While clothing isn’t as important following the 2.0 updates to the game, there are still some specific pieces of gear that’ll serve you best if you’re building your character as a Netrunner.

Infovisors, Netrunner Helmets, and other clothing items that affect Quickhack upload time are a must. Netrunner suits are highly recommended too, but you’re free to use Armored Vests if you desperately need some additional armor.

Best Attribute Distribution for Netrunner Build

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Next up are the Attributes you should prioritize for a Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077.

At the top of the list is Intelligence. In addition to boosting your total RAM by 1 for every 4 points you put into it, the Perks found within it are directly tied to Quikhacking and most anything tied to Netrunning. If possible, it should be brought up to 20 as fast as possible so that you can enjoy the best benefits of your build for the majority of your playthrough.

After that, Cool is the next Attribute you should max out. Its Perks can bolster your stealth capabilities, and points put into it increase your overall Crit Damage per Attribute Point. Plus, you’ll need to dump points into it if you opt to use regular pistols as your go-to weapon.

The rest of your Attribute Points should then go into Body and Technical Ability. Body holds Perks that can allow you to regenerate Heath, while Technical Ability impacts things like your Cyberware Capacity and Armor.

Best Perks for Netrunner Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

And then, there are the Perks you’ll want to choose to make the most of a Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077.

Most all of these fall into the Intelligence Attribute tree, with a small smattering falling into the Cool and Body trees. Prioritize those related to Quickhacking, and then move onto Perks that improve your Health regeneration or stealth capabilities.

Also, be sure to get Overclocked as soon as possible. Most of your strategies in combat will end up being centered around this ability, and there are tons of Perks that bolster its utility.

Intelligence

Optimization : Increase RAM recovery rate by 35 percent.

: Increase RAM recovery rate by 35 percent. Proximity Propagation : Redices the RAM cost of Quickhacks based on how close you are to your target. The maximum reduction is 35 percent.

: Redices the RAM cost of Quickhacks based on how close you are to your target. The maximum reduction is 35 percent. Encryption : Reduces Tracability for all Quickhacks by 30 percent.

: Reduces Tracability for all Quickhacks by 30 percent. Subordination : Increase duration for Control Quickhacks used on enemies with full health by 100 percent.

: Increase duration for Control Quickhacks used on enemies with full health by 100 percent. Embedded Exploit : Increase RAM recovery rate by 10 percent. At Level 2, enemies affected by Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, or Distract Enemies suffer 60 percent more damage from Quickhacks.

: Increase RAM recovery rate by 10 percent. At Level 2, enemies affected by Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, or Distract Enemies suffer 60 percent more damage from Quickhacks. Speculation : Neutralizing a target with a Combat Quickhack recovers 25 percent of the RAM cost for all Quickhacks currently affecting them.

: Neutralizing a target with a Combat Quickhack recovers 25 percent of the RAM cost for all Quickhacks currently affecting them. Icepick : The RAM cost for Combat Quickhacks is reduced by 1 when they’re used against enemies affected by Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, or Distract Enemies.

: The RAM cost for Combat Quickhacks is reduced by 1 when they’re used against enemies affected by Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, or Distract Enemies. Shadowrunner : Successfully performing a Takedown reduces your Traceability by 100 percent.

: Successfully performing a Takedown reduces your Traceability by 100 percent. System Overwhelm : For each unique Quickhack or DOT effect impacting the target, you deal 7 percent more Quickhack damage to them.

: For each unique Quickhack or DOT effect impacting the target, you deal 7 percent more Quickhack damage to them. Overclock : Increases RAM recovery rate by 10 percent. At Level 2, increase Quickhack damage by 10 percent. At Level 3, Unlocks the Overclock Mode When activated by pressing L1 and R1 or LB and RB simultaneously, you can continue to use Quickhacks even if you’re out of RAM, This is done in exchange for your Health though, with more powerful Quickhacks depleting larger chunks of your Health bar. The mode lasts 14 seconds.

: Increases RAM recovery rate by 10 percent. At Level 2, increase Quickhack damage by 10 percent. At Level 3, Unlocks the Overclock Mode Race Against Mind : When Overclock is active, you deal more Quickhack damage based on how much of your health has been depleted. The maximum damage increase is 50 percent, and is only based on Health you’ve used up while Overclock is active.

: When Overclock is active, you deal more Quickhack damage based on how much of your health has been depleted. The maximum damage increase is 50 percent, and is only based on Health you’ve used up while Overclock is active. Power Surge : Activating Overclock instantly restores your Health equal to five times your maximum RAM.

: Activating Overclock instantly restores your Health equal to five times your maximum RAM. Sublimation : When Overclock is active, all RAM recovery effects also regenerate Health.

: When Overclock is active, all RAM recovery effects also regenerate Health. Spillover: When Overclock is active, there is a 50 percent chance for Quickhacks to spread to an additional target.

Cool

Feline Footwork : When crouched, you gain 15 percent movement speed and Mitigation Chance. Mitigation gives you a chance to reduce incoming damage by whatever your Mitigation Chance is.

: When crouched, you gain 15 percent movement speed and Mitigation Chance. Unexposed : When aiming from cover, your Mitigation chance increases by 20 percent.

: When aiming from cover, your Mitigation chance increases by 20 percent. Small Target : When crouched and not moving, your Mitigation Chance increases by 20 percent.

: When crouched and not moving, your Mitigation Chance increases by 20 percent. Ninjutsu : Increases movement speed while crouched by 15 percent. At Level 2, increases your mitigation chance by 15 percent while crouched. At Level 3, you gain the ability to sprint while crouching.

: Increases movement speed while crouched by 15 percent. At Level 2, increases your mitigation chance by 15 percent while crouched. At Level 3, you gain the ability to sprint while crouching. Serpentine : Increases Mitigation chance by 30 percent when crouch-sprinting.

: Increases Mitigation chance by 30 percent when crouch-sprinting. Shinobi Sprint: Crouch-sprinting during combat costs 75 percent less Stamina.

Body

Painkiller : Unlock slow Health Regen during combat.

: Unlock slow Health Regen during combat. Comeback Kid : Increases Health Regen rate by 1 percent for each percent of Health you’re missing.

: Increases Health Regen rate by 1 percent for each percent of Health you’re missing. Speed Junkie : Increase your Health Regen Rate by 60 percent while sprinting.

: Increase your Health Regen Rate by 60 percent while sprinting. Army of One : Increase your Health Regen Rate by 10 percent for every nearby enemy.

: Increase your Health Regen Rate by 10 percent for every nearby enemy. Adrenaline Rush : Increases your max health by 35 points. At Level 2, Increases your Health Regen Rate from all sources by 20 percent. At Level 3, unlocks the Adrenaline Rush mode, which gives you temporary hit points that decay over time every time you use Blood Pump Cyberware or Health Items.

: Increases your max health by 35 points. At Level 2, Increases your Health Regen Rate from all sources by 20 percent. At Level 3, unlocks the Adrenaline Rush mode, which gives you temporary hit points that decay over time every time you use Blood Pump Cyberware or Health Items. Calm Mind : While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll have a 3 second delay before your temporary hit points start to decay.

: While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll have a 3 second delay before your temporary hit points start to decay. Pain to Gain: While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll restore 20 percent of your Health Item recharge for every enemy you kill.

Best Skills to Progress for Netrunner Build

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Rounding out our Netrunner build guide are the Skills you should focus on progressing.

Shocking no one, you’ll want to prioritize the Netrunner skill. Doing so nets you boosts to total RAM, Quickhack Duration time, and other key metrics that can seriously power up your character. Shinobi and Headhunter follow close behind it due to their Stealth and movement speed benefits, and Engineering rounds out the pack thanks to the boosts it grants to Cyberware Capacity.

And that's our rundown of the best Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077.