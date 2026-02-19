Forgot password
Zero to Hero Codes (February 2026)

Your journey from Zero to Hero will go a lot smoother with codes!
Updated: Feb 19, 2026 02:31 am

Updated: February 19, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Welcome to Zero to Hero! Starting at Level Zero feels like a new semester with no notes—everyone’s beating us up. But we’re grinding to the top! Use codes for free boosts to start your journey. Stick around; soon, we’ll be the ones bossing the server!

All Zero to Hero Codes List

Active Zero to Hero Codes

  • MINIUPDATE1: 2 Damage Potions
  • TIOGADI: 2 Power Potions
  • RELEASE: 1 2x Damage Potion, 1 1.5x XP Hero Potion, 1 2x Pet XP Potion, 1 2x Gem Potion, and 1 2x Power Potion
  • WELCOME: 1 2x Luck Potion

Expired Zero to Hero Codes

  • There are no expired Zero to Hero codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Zero to Hero

Want to know how the Zero to Hero code system works? Take a look at the guide below:

  1. Launch Zero to Hero in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Menu button on the left.
  3. Press the Shop icon.
  4. Scroll down or press the Code button.
  5. Type a code into the text area.
  6. Hit Claim to receive goodies.

Dive into our Roblox Codes section to get your daily fill on Roblox goodies! Don’t be a zero when you can be a hero!

