Zero to Hero Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 19, 2026 We added the latest codes!

Welcome to Zero to Hero! Starting at Level Zero feels like a new semester with no notes—everyone’s beating us up. But we’re grinding to the top! Use codes for free boosts to start your journey. Stick around; soon, we’ll be the ones bossing the server!

All Zero to Hero Codes List

Active Zero to Hero Codes

MINIUPDATE1 : 2 Damage Potions

: 2 Damage Potions TIOGADI : 2 Power Potions

: 2 Power Potions RELEASE : 1 2x Damage Potion, 1 1.5x XP Hero Potion, 1 2x Pet XP Potion, 1 2x Gem Potion, and 1 2x Power Potion

: 1 2x Damage Potion, 1 1.5x XP Hero Potion, 1 2x Pet XP Potion, 1 2x Gem Potion, and 1 2x Power Potion WELCOME: 1 2x Luck Potion

Expired Zero to Hero Codes

There are no expired Zero to Hero codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Zero to Hero

Want to know how the Zero to Hero code system works? Take a look at the guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Zero to Hero in Roblox. Click on the Menu button on the left. Press the Shop icon. Scroll down or press the Code button. Type a code into the text area. Hit Claim to receive goodies.

Don't be a zero when you can be a hero!

