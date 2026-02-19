Zero to Hero Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 19, 2026
We added the latest codes!
Welcome to Zero to Hero! Starting at Level Zero feels like a new semester with no notes—everyone’s beating us up. But we’re grinding to the top! Use codes for free boosts to start your journey. Stick around; soon, we’ll be the ones bossing the server!
All Zero to Hero Codes List
Active Zero to Hero Codes
- MINIUPDATE1: 2 Damage Potions
- TIOGADI: 2 Power Potions
- RELEASE: 1 2x Damage Potion, 1 1.5x XP Hero Potion, 1 2x Pet XP Potion, 1 2x Gem Potion, and 1 2x Power Potion
- WELCOME: 1 2x Luck Potion
Expired Zero to Hero Codes
- There are no expired Zero to Hero codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Zero to Hero
Want to know how the Zero to Hero code system works? Take a look at the guide below:
- Launch Zero to Hero in Roblox.
- Click on the Menu button on the left.
- Press the Shop icon.
- Scroll down or press the Code button.
- Type a code into the text area.
- Hit Claim to receive goodies.
Updated: Feb 19, 2026 02:31 am