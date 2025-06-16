Forgot password
Undertale RNG Official Image
Image via The Project Soul Team
Category:
Codes

Undertale RNG Codes (June 2025) 

Undertale RNG codes are here to fill you with determination.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jun 16, 2025 04:05 am

Updated June 16, 2025

Added new code!

Recommended Videos

Are you more of a Froggit or a Chara type of person? Well, you can find out in this game, where you roll for different souls. If you want to boost your luck, you can use Undertale RNG codes, and maybe you will even get the greatest heart  of them all, Heat Flamesman’s.

All Undertale RNG Codes List

Active Undertale RNG Codes  

  • 1qwerty23niko32hi2: Free reward

Expired Undertale RNG Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Undertale RNG codes.

How to Redeem Undertale RNG Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Undertale RNG codes:

How to redeem Undertale RNG codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Undertale RNG on Roblox.
  2. Press the ACT button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  3. Press the Info button.
  4. Press the Extras tab.
  5. Press the Codes button.
  6. Enter the code in the Enter code text box.
  7. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

