Anime Defense RNG Codes (June 2025)

Obtain all the free Gems, Cubes, Scrolls, Potions, and other essential goodies with the help of Anime Defense RNG codes.

Updated: June 11, 2025 Added new codes!

Waves of enemies are coming, and all you can do is roll and hope you’re lucky enough to get the best units to place across the battlefield strategically. You’re also going to need various resources to boost your luck and upgrade your squad, so use Anime Defense RNG codes.

All Anime Defense RNG Codes List

Active Anime Defense RNG Codes

7.5KLIKES : 150 Gems, 15 Cubes, 15 Scrolls, and 5 Perfect Scrolls (New)

: 150 Gems, 15 Cubes, 15 Scrolls, and 5 Perfect Scrolls 5KLIKES: 250 Gems, 25 Scrolls, 10 Perfect Scrolls, 10 Luck Potions, 10 Roll Potions, 10 Yen Potions, and 25 Cubes

Expired Anime Defense RNG Codes

2.5KLIKES

1KLIKES

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Defense RNG

Take the following steps to redeem all your Anime Defense RNG codes:

Run Anime Defense RNG in Roblox. Press the hamburger icon in the top-left section of the screen. Hit the ticket icon in the expanded menu. Use the Enter Code box to input an active code. Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.

You can find many more codes for a whole bunch of popular Roblox titles by checking out our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

