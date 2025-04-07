Forgot password
The Forces featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Codes

The Forces Codes (April 2025)

Check out our article for the latest news on The Forces codes and all the amazing free goodies at your disposal.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Apr 7, 2025 07:22 am

Updated: April 7, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

It’s time for you to use the force (one of several, actually) and show everyone on the map how terrifyingly powerful you are. Naturally, some players will be stronger than you and blow you into pieces. Use The Forces codes to help you get better powers and strike back!

All The Forces Codes List

Active The Forces Codes

  • UPDATE: 1.5k Orbs (New)

Expired The Forces Codes

  • RELEASE
  • ReleaseV2
  • ReleaseV3

How to Redeem Codes in The Forces

Redeeming The Forces codes is simple—follow our guide below:

How to redeem The Forces codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch The Forces in Roblox.
  2. Go to Codes in the Main Menu.
  3. Input a working code into the Insert Your Code field.
  4. Hit Claim to grab your freebies.

For many more PvP and other kinds of fantastic Roblox titles, drop by our Roblox Codes section and grab all the free goodies before they disappear forever!

