The Forces Codes (April 2025)

Check out our article for the latest news on The Forces codes and all the amazing free goodies at your disposal.

Updated: April 7, 2025 Added a new code!

It’s time for you to use the force (one of several, actually) and show everyone on the map how terrifyingly powerful you are. Naturally, some players will be stronger than you and blow you into pieces. Use The Forces codes to help you get better powers and strike back!

All The Forces Codes List

Active The Forces Codes

UPDATE: 1.5k Orbs (New)

Expired The Forces Codes

RELEASE

ReleaseV2

ReleaseV3

How to Redeem Codes in The Forces

Redeeming The Forces codes is simple—follow our guide below:

Launch The Forces in Roblox. Go to Codes in the Main Menu. Input a working code into the Insert Your Code field. Hit Claim to grab your freebies.

