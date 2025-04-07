The Forces Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 7, 2025
Added a new code!
It’s time for you to use the force (one of several, actually) and show everyone on the map how terrifyingly powerful you are. Naturally, some players will be stronger than you and blow you into pieces. Use The Forces codes to help you get better powers and strike back!
All The Forces Codes List
Active The Forces Codes
- UPDATE: 1.5k Orbs (New)
Expired The Forces Codes
- RELEASE
- ReleaseV2
- ReleaseV3
How to Redeem Codes in The Forces
Redeeming The Forces codes is simple—follow our guide below:
- Launch The Forces in Roblox.
- Go to Codes in the Main Menu.
- Input a working code into the Insert Your Code field.
- Hit Claim to grab your freebies.
Published: Apr 7, 2025 07:22 am