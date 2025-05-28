Forgot password
Space Extractors featured image.
Image via Outer-X
Category:
Codes

Space Extractors Codes (May 2025)

Use Space Extractors codes to obtain all the free Credits, Fuel Crates, and other resources you require.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: May 28, 2025 06:14 am

Updated: May 28, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Welcome to Planet X—the perfect place to be if you’re looking for fantastic trinkets! Prepare your extractor and pickaxe, and get ready to dig deep for some of the most fascinating items. Use Space Extractor codes to get rich and obtain better equipment as soon as possible.

All Space Extractors Codes List

Active Space Extractors Codes

  • NewCodeAt300Likes: 100 Credits and 15 Fuel Crates (New)
  • 50LikesCode: 100 Credits and 5 Fuel Crates (New)

Expired Space Extractors Codes

  • NewCodesAt50Likes
  • NewCodeAt5kLikes

How to Redeem Codes in Space Extractors

Redeeming Space Extractors codes is a straightforward process—just follow the guide below:

How to redeem Space Extractors codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Space Extractors in Roblox.
  2. Press the shopping cart icon in the menu at the top of the screen.
  3. Open the Codes tab.
  4. Input a code into the Type Code Here field.
  5. Press Enter on your keyboard to collect your freebies.

You can extract many more codes for your favorite Roblox games from our Roblox Codes section. Get your hands on all the freebies before they’re gone!

