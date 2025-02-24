Forgot password
Desert Detectors Codes (February 2025)

Grab the rarest items before they end up in someone else's pockets!
Published: Feb 24, 2025 06:36 am

Updated: February 24, 2025

We looked for new codes.

Welcome to the wastelands, where valuable treasures lie hidden deep beneath the sandy surface, just waiting for a fortunate seeker to uncover them. If you want to be the one laughing all the way to the pawn shop, Desert Detectors codes will give you the right tools for the job!

All Desert Detectors Codes List

Working Desert Detectors Codes 

  • Allen: 70 Cash and 10 XP (New)
  • David: 50 XP (New)

Expired Desert Detectors Codes 

  • PlayDesertDetector
  • Release

How to Redeem Codes in Desert Detectors

Before you set off on a treasure hunt, master the art of redeeming Desert Detectors codes:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Desert Detectors on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button (1) at the top of the screen.
  3. Enter your code into the Type Code Here field (2).
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

