Desert Detectors Codes (February 2025)

Welcome to the wastelands, where valuable treasures lie hidden deep beneath the sandy surface, just waiting for a fortunate seeker to uncover them. If you want to be the one laughing all the way to the pawn shop, Desert Detectors codes will give you the right tools for the job!

All Desert Detectors Codes List

Working Desert Detectors Codes

Allen : 70 Cash and 10 XP (New)

: 70 Cash and 10 XP David: 50 XP (New)

Expired Desert Detectors Codes

PlayDesertDetector

Release

How to Redeem Codes in Desert Detectors

Before you set off on a treasure hunt, master the art of redeeming Desert Detectors codes:

Launch Desert Detectors on Roblox. Click the Menu button (1) at the top of the screen. Enter your code into the Type Code Here field (2). Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.

