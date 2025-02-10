Disch Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 10, 2025 We searched for new codes!

If you want to shut your brain off and just follow a few simple steps to get resources, this is your next favorite title. Dive into the sink and press “E” to search for exceptional items while simultaneously sharpening your reflexes. For easy rewards, we have the latest Disch codes, so use them ASAP.

All Disch Codes List

Working Disch Codes

update : 500 Cash (New)

: 500 Cash supdoggy: 250 Cash (New)

Expired Disch Codes

There are currently no inactive Disch codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Disch

If you want to redeem Disch codes for free rewards in a few seconds, follow our instructions listed below:

Launch Disch in Roblox. Click the SHOP icon at the bottom of your screen (image 1). Insert a code into the ENTER HERE textbox on your right (image 2). Hit the CLAIM button and enjoy your gifts.

