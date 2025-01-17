Fishing Master Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 17, 2025 Looked for new codes!

It’s time for some competitive fishing—cast your rod and control it carefully to catch any fish you need. By doing so, you’ll earn your place on the leaderboards and become the most popular angler. To get your hands on the best equipment, use the help of Fishing Master codes.

All Fishing Master Codes List

Working Fishing Master Codes

JanCatch : Coins and other rewards

: Coins and other rewards TRTT888 : 19,999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, and 30 Energy

: 19,999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, and 30 Energy LUCKY888 : 9,999 Coins, 1 Premium Tacke Box, and 88 Diamonds

: 9,999 Coins, 1 Premium Tacke Box, and 88 Diamonds LUCKY666 : 66 Diamonds, 1 Premium Tacke Box, and 200 Carbon Fibers

: 66 Diamonds, 1 Premium Tacke Box, and 200 Carbon Fibers LUCKY777 : 9,999 Coins, 100 Energy, and 77 Diamonds

: 9,999 Coins, 100 Energy, and 77 Diamonds TRTT666: 9,999 Coins and 66 Diamonds

Expired Fishing Master Codes

DecMaster

NovAngler

FmTrick

FmTreat

KOMODO777

FishHappy

Campbell777

hl777

Soroya777

OctFishingParty

KeyWest777

SepHappyFishing

ApkPureFishing

FISHINGMASTER

MONSTERFISH

TRTT777

FREE777

VIP777

GIFT777

VIP666

VIP888

How to Redeem Codes in Fishing Master

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Fishing Master (available on Google Play and Apple Store) codes:

Launch Fishing Master on your device. Complete the tutorial. Press the avatar icon in the top-left corner. Go to Gift Codes. Use the Enter Code field to input a code. Hit Confirm to get your free rewards.

