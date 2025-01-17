Forgot password
Fishing Master Codes (January 2025)

Check out our article for the latest news on Fishing Master codes and all the latest freebies you can grab!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jan 17, 2025 07:39 am

Updated: January 17, 2025

Looked for new codes!

It’s time for some competitive fishing—cast your rod and control it carefully to catch any fish you need. By doing so, you’ll earn your place on the leaderboards and become the most popular angler. To get your hands on the best equipment, use the help of Fishing Master codes.

All Fishing Master Codes List

Working Fishing Master Codes

  • JanCatch: Coins and other rewards
  • TRTT888: 19,999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, and 30 Energy
  • LUCKY888: 9,999 Coins, 1 Premium Tacke Box, and 88 Diamonds
  • LUCKY666: 66 Diamonds, 1 Premium Tacke Box, and 200 Carbon Fibers
  • LUCKY777: 9,999 Coins, 100 Energy, and 77 Diamonds
  • TRTT666: 9,999 Coins and 66 Diamonds

Expired Fishing Master Codes

  • DecMaster
  • NovAngler
  • FmTrick
  • FmTreat
  • KOMODO777
  • FishHappy
  • Campbell777
  • hl777
  • Soroya777
  • OctFishingParty
  • KeyWest777
  • SepHappyFishing
  • ApkPureFishing
  • FISHINGMASTER
  • MONSTERFISH
  • TRTT777
  • FREE777
  • VIP777
  • GIFT777
  • VIP666
  • VIP888

How to Redeem Codes in Fishing Master

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Fishing Master (available on Google Play and Apple Store) codes:

How to redeem Fishing Master codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Fishing Master on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Press the avatar icon in the top-left corner.
  4. Go to Gift Codes.
  5. Use the Enter Code field to input a code.
  6. Hit Confirm to get your free rewards.

