Roblox Slayer Corps Simulator Codes (January 2024)

Slayer Corps Simulator is a Roblox experience inspired by the popular Demon Slayer anime. Before you start collecting Demons and Slayers, you can check out our handy guide to get some free codes.

All Slayer Corps Simulator Codes List

Star Ocean Studios has shared several codes that you can redeem to get Soul, Magic, and event items. Here are the lists of working and expired codes in Slayer Corps Simulator.

Slayer Corps Simulator Codes (Working)

HappyNewYear – Redeem to get 99 Christmas Stockings, 20 Soul, and 3 Magic

– Redeem to get 99 Christmas Stockings, 20 Soul, and 3 Magic thanks2000likes – Redeem to get 202 Christmas Stockings, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic

– Redeem to get 202 Christmas Stockings, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic 1000likes – Redeem to get 299 Christmas Stockings, 50 Soul, and 10 Magic

– Redeem to get 299 Christmas Stockings, 50 Soul, and 10 Magic Christmas – Redeem to get 199 Christmas Stockings, 30 Soul, and 5 Magic

– Redeem to get 199 Christmas Stockings, 30 Soul, and 5 Magic Welcome – Redeem to get 999 Christmas Stockings, 20 Soul, and 3 Magic

Slayer Corps Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no invalid codes in Slayer Corps Simulator.

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Corps Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch Slayer Corps Simulator on the Roblox app. Press the Cart icon on the left side of the screen. Select the Code menu. Copy and paste one of the valid Slayer Corps Simulator codes into the text box. Press Get Reward to claim your freebies.

How Can You Get More Slayer Corps Simulator Codes?

Star Ocean Studios usually shares new codes in the description of the Slayer Corps Simulator official page. However, you can also like the game since the developer promises to share a new code once they reach the next milestone. They also have an official Roblox group, where they share updates about their game.

Why Are My Slayer Corps Simulator Codes Not Working?

The code you input may be invalid because it contains a typo or space at the end of the code. To avoid this issue, I recommend you copy and paste the code directly from our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Slayer Corps Simulator

You can get more freebies by clicking the gift box icon on the right side of the screen. The game will give you various rewards if you stay online for two hours. You can also obtain freebies via Daily Login, which you can access by pressing the icon beside the gift box.

What Is Slayer Corps Simulator?

Slayer Corps Simulator is a Roblox game based on the popular anime series Demon Slayer. Your goal is to collect various Slayers and Demons who will follow you on your journey. Besides that, you can also craft powerful Katanas, join Raids, and participate in events.

That’s everything you need to know about Slayer Corps Simulator codes. Twinfinite has more Roblox code posts you may want to check out before leaving, such as Anime Dungeon Fighters and Adventure Piece.