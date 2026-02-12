Forgot password
Reincarnated Codes (February 2026)

Get creative and use Reincarnate codes to help you along the way.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev

Updated: Feb 12, 2026 08:17 am

Updated: February 12, 2026

Added new codes!

Build factories, mine and process ores, and sell goods to grow your empire in this Roblox sandbox tycoon. Reincarnate to reset your progress and gain powerful upgrades. Naturally, don’t forget to use the latest Reincarnated codes to collect valuable resources and speed up your factory expansion.

All Reincarnated Codes List

Active Codes

  • WelcomeBack: 1 Nature’s Grasp, 1 Giant Diamond Mine, and 2 Solar Boxes (New)
  • Beta: 50 Cosmite and 3 Solar Boxes (New)

Expired Codes

  • Release
  • Fixes
  • EarlyUpdateWoohoo
  • Blueprints
  • Thanksgiving
  • tipsgoldfedoras
  • BlackFridayYalls
  • Winter
  • Crafting
  • ChristmasEve

How to Redeem Codes in Reincarnated

Follow the steps below to redeem all your Reincarnated codes:

How to redeem Reincarnate codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Dreamscape Roblox group, and like and favorite the game.
  2. Launch Reincarnated in Roblox.
  3. Press the gift box icon in the bottom-left corner.
  4. Input a code into the Redeem Code text box.
  5. Hit the green arrow button to claim your free goodies.

