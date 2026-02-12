Reincarnated Codes (February 2026)

Get creative and use Reincarnate codes to help you along the way.

Updated: February 12, 2026 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Build factories, mine and process ores, and sell goods to grow your empire in this Roblox sandbox tycoon. Reincarnate to reset your progress and gain powerful upgrades. Naturally, don’t forget to use the latest Reincarnated codes to collect valuable resources and speed up your factory expansion.

All Reincarnated Codes List

Active Codes

WelcomeBack : 1 Nature’s Grasp, 1 Giant Diamond Mine, and 2 Solar Boxes (New)

: 1 Nature’s Grasp, 1 Giant Diamond Mine, and 2 Solar Boxes Beta: 50 Cosmite and 3 Solar Boxes (New)

Expired Codes

Release

Fixes

EarlyUpdateWoohoo

Blueprints

Thanksgiving

tipsgoldfedoras

BlackFridayYalls

Winter

Crafting

ChristmasEve

Related: Sorcerer Tycoon codes

How to Redeem Codes in Reincarnated

Follow the steps below to redeem all your Reincarnated codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the Dreamscape Roblox group, and like and favorite the game. Launch Reincarnated in Roblox. Press the gift box icon in the bottom-left corner. Input a code into the Redeem Code text box. Hit the green arrow button to claim your free goodies.

Many other Roblox games provide free goodies in the form of codes. So, make sure to check out our Roblox Codes section and redeem everything right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy