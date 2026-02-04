Sorcerer Tycoon Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 4, 2026 We added the latest codes!

Start from humble beginnings and work your way up to becoming the most powerful sorcerer in the realm. Thanks to Sorcerer Tycoon codes, you’ll be able to build your very own arcane empire more easily. Claim Yen, Cursed Energy, and many more freebies by using the codes listed below!

All Sorcerer Tycoon Codes List

Active Sorcerer Tycoon Codes

RELEASE: 3k Yen, 1k Cursed Energy, and 2 Cursed Fingers

Expired Sorcerer Tycoon Codes

There are no expired Sorcerer Tycoon codes.

To redeem codes in Sorcerer Tycoon, you have to do the following:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Sorcerer Tycoon in Roblox. Click the Gear icon on the left. Enter your code into the text box. Hit Redeem and receive freebies.

