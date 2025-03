Multiverse Of Cards Codes (March 2025) [+3 LUCK]

Updated: March 7, 2025 We added new codes!

Iron Man, Isaac Clarke, and the Minions walk into a bar, but instead of a bar, it’s a card deck. If you have a favorite fictional character, you’ll find a card with its likeness in this game. Use Multiverse Of Cards codes to build the best pop-culture deck out there!

All Multiverse Of Cards Codes List

Working Multiverse Of Cards Codes

BmGTormenter117 : 3 Boss Roll Booss, 4 Tier III Luck Boosts, 3 Divine Luck Boosts, 4 Tier III RollSpeed Boosts, 5 Event Luck Boosts, and 5 Event Roll Speed Boosts (New)

BabyWizard : 3 Boss Roll Boosts, 4 Tier III Luck Boosts, 3 Divine Luck Boosts, 4 Tier III RollSpeed Boosts, 5 Event Luck Boosts, and 5 Event Roll Speed Boosts (New)

Exvar : 3 Boss Roll Boosts, 4 Tier III Luck Boosts, 3 Divine Luck Boosts, 4 Tier III RollSpeed Boosts, 5 Event Luck Boosts, and 5 Event Roll Speed Boosts (New)

NotMango : 3 Boss Roll Boosts, 4 Tier III Luck Boosts, 3 Divine Luck Boosts, 4 Tier III RollSpeed Boosts, 5 Event Luck Boosts, and 5 Event Roll Speed Boosts (New)

Zoroistheking : 3 Boss Roll Boosts, 4 Tier III Luck Boosts, 3 Divine Luck Boosts, 4 Tier III RollSpeed Boosts, 5 Event Luck Boosts, and 5 Event Roll Speed Boosts (New)

Frosty: 3 Boss Roll Boosts, 4 Tier III Luck Boosts, 3 Divine Luck Boosts, 4 Tier III RollSpeed Boosts, 5 Event Luck Boosts, and 5 Event Roll Speed Boosts (New)

Expired Multiverse Of Cards Codes

100yearsofDelays

Infinite

RANKEDPATCH

Tor

UPDATE1

2KMEMBERS

Release

500PLAYERS

How to Redeem Codes in Multiverse Of Cards

Multiverse of Cards

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Multiverse Of Cards on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side. Type in a code into the Enter Code field (2). Click Redeem Code (3) to collect your goodies.

