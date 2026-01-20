Monster High Codes (January 2026)

Grab all the free goodies you can with the help of Monster High codes.

Updated: January 20, 2026 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Explore the haunted halls of Monster High and uncover the school’s many secrets. Socialize with friends, customize your adorable Creepanion pets, and experiment with different elixirs in Frankie Stein’s laboratory. Make the most of your adventure by grabbing plenty of rewards for free using Monster High codes.

All Monster High Codes List

Active Monster High Codes

Freeze : 100 Hexicles (New)

: 100 Hexicles SISTER: 1000 Currency and 1 Basic Player Levelling Elixir (New)

Expired Monster High Codes

There are no expired Monster High codes right now.

Related: Royale High codes

How to Redeem Codes in Monster High

Here are all the steps that you need to take to redeem your Monster High codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Monster High in Roblox. Press the phone icon on the left. Open the Settings app on your phone. Input an active code into the Enter Code field. Hit Redeem to collect your free goodies.

Many more free rewards await—just head over to our Roblox Codes section and grab everything you can find before it’s too late!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy