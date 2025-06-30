Forgot password
Lock Game Codes (June 2025) 

McDonalds and War are both solid options if you don't want to redeem lock game codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jun 30, 2025 09:46 am

Updated: June 30, 2025
Added new codes.

What do you mean they sent Sendou to war? How is that gonna help with his football game? This makes literally no sense! Well, if you don’t want to be drafted, I guess, by having the best football style, you need to redeem lock game codes.

All lock game Codes List

Active lock game Codes  

  • YMAYUPDATE: 1000$
  • THXFOR2KVISITS: 400$

Expired lock game Codes 

  • There are currently no expired lock game codes.

How to Redeem lock game Codes

Here is how to redeem lock game codes. Simply follow the steps below:

How to redeem lock game codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the ULTRA DICE Roblox group and follow @JZAROx on Roblox.
  2. Launch lock game on Roblox.
  3. Press the MENU button at the bottom.
  4. Press the REWARDS tab in the Menu screen.
  5. Enter the code in the CODE HERE text box.
  6. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Image of Danilo Grbovic
