Lock Game Codes (June 2025) 

What do you mean they sent Sendou to war? How is that gonna help with his football game? This makes literally no sense! Well, if you don’t want to be drafted, I guess, by having the best football style, you need to redeem lock game codes.
All lock game Codes List
Active lock game Codes
- YMAYUPDATE: 1000$
- THXFOR2KVISITS: 400$
Expired lock game Codes
- There are currently no expired lock game codes.
How to Redeem lock game Codes
Here is how to redeem lock game codes. Simply follow the steps below:
- Join the ULTRA DICE Roblox group and follow @JZAROx on Roblox.
- Launch lock game on Roblox.
- Press the MENU button at the bottom.
- Press the REWARDS tab in the Menu screen.
- Enter the code in the CODE HERE text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.
