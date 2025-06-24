Forgot password
Be a Nurse Codes (June 2025)

You can earn big money as a nurse with Be a Nurse codes!
Published: Jun 24, 2025 04:27 am

Updated: June 24, 2025

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

The job of an actual nurse can be tough, but that’s probably because real life lacks Be a Nurse codes! Well, that’s at least one thing you don’t have to worry about in this Roblox experience. You’ll get enough Cash to help you pay the bills. Then, all you’ll need to do is make sure your patients make it out of your unit live and well!

All Be a Nurse Codes List

Active Be a Nurse Codes

  • 5k_LiKES: 50 Cash
  • 1k_likes: 50 Cash
  • 100_LIKeS: 50 Cash
  • NEW: 50 Cash

Expired Be a Nurse Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes for Be a Nurse.

How to Redeem Be a Nurse Codes

Here’s a quick guide on how to claim free rewards from Be a Nurse codes:

How to redeem Be a Nurse codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Be a Nurse on Roblox.
  2. Go to Settings (the cog icon in the upper right corner).
  3. Type in or paste your code in the Enter code text box.
  4. Hit OK to redeem the reward.

Uroš enjoys two things: simulation games and free stuff. Of course he fell in love with Roblox as soon as it took off! Now he's into anything that shows even a hint of anime and/or RPG and, yes, that includes titles like Dead Rails and Fisch. If he's not hunting for freebies in games (Roblox or otherwise), you can find him playing the piano in a bar or working out (leg day is a must!).