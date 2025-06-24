Be a Nurse Codes (June 2025)

You can earn big money as a nurse with Be a Nurse codes!

Updated: June 24, 2025 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

The job of an actual nurse can be tough, but that’s probably because real life lacks Be a Nurse codes! Well, that’s at least one thing you don’t have to worry about in this Roblox experience. You’ll get enough Cash to help you pay the bills. Then, all you’ll need to do is make sure your patients make it out of your unit live and well!

All Be a Nurse Codes List

Active Be a Nurse Codes

5k_LiKES : 50 Cash

: 50 Cash 1k_likes : 50 Cash

: 50 Cash 100_LIKeS : 50 Cash

: 50 Cash NEW: 50 Cash

Expired Be a Nurse Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Be a Nurse.

How to Redeem Be a Nurse Codes

Here’s a quick guide on how to claim free rewards from Be a Nurse codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Be a Nurse on Roblox. Go to Settings (the cog icon in the upper right corner). Type in or paste your code in the Enter code text box. Hit OK to redeem the reward.

For more freebies in Roblox games, check out our Roblox Codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy