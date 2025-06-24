Be a Nurse Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 24, 2025
The job of an actual nurse can be tough, but that’s probably because real life lacks Be a Nurse codes! Well, that’s at least one thing you don’t have to worry about in this Roblox experience. You’ll get enough Cash to help you pay the bills. Then, all you’ll need to do is make sure your patients make it out of your unit live and well!
All Be a Nurse Codes List
Active Be a Nurse Codes
- 5k_LiKES: 50 Cash
- 1k_likes: 50 Cash
- 100_LIKeS: 50 Cash
- NEW: 50 Cash
Expired Be a Nurse Codes
- There are currently no expired codes for Be a Nurse.
How to Redeem Be a Nurse Codes
Here’s a quick guide on how to claim free rewards from Be a Nurse codes:
- Launch Be a Nurse on Roblox.
- Go to Settings (the cog icon in the upper right corner).
- Type in or paste your code in the Enter code text box.
- Hit OK to redeem the reward.
Published: Jun 24, 2025 04:27 am