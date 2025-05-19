Forgot password
Build An Island Codes (May 2025)

It's time to turn an isle into a beautiful haven! Use Build An Island! codes to gather resources in no time.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: May 19, 2025 10:35 am

Updated: May 19, 2025

Added new codes!

The real world is cruel and boring, so I decided to hop into Roblox and build my own island, just for me and me alone! I needed help chopping down trees, mining stone, and tending to my crops, and Build An Island! codes let me hire some helping hands.

All Build An Island Codes List

Working Build An Island Codes

  • Autochoppers: 5 Autochoppers (New)
  • FreeGold: 250 Gold (New)

Expired Build An Island Codes

  • There are currently no expired Build An Island! codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build An Island

Learn how to redeem Build An Island! codes and grab those sweet free resources:

How to redeem Build An Island! codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Build An Island on Roblox.
  2. Press the cog button (1) in the bottom right corner to open Settings.
  3. Press the Redeem button (2) at the top of the window.
  4. Type in your code into the Enter here! field (3).
  5. Press the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

