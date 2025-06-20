Jump Stars Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 20, 2025
You’ll need some Jump Stars codes because the world is on the brink of destruction. All you can do is join a team of unstoppable fighters and battle every other group that challenges you. Summon powerful characters, level them up, and ensure that your squad is the last one standing.
All Jump Stars Codes List
Active Jump Stars Codes
- There are no active Jump Stars codes right now.
Expired Jump Stars Codes
- There are no expired Jump Stars codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Jump Stars
Since the game is yet to be released, we’ve got no concrete information on how to redeem Jump Stars codes. However, as soon as the title is out, we’ll know all about whether there is a code redemption system and how to use it. We’ll also update our article with all the codes that you can redeem for some fantastic free goodies. So, bookmark the page and come back on the release day!
Published: Jun 20, 2025 05:02 am