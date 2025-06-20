Forgot password
Jump Stars Codes (June 2025)

Our article has the latest news on Jump Stars codes and all the fantastic freebies you could grab right now!
|

Published: Jun 20, 2025 05:02 am

Updated: June 20, 2025

Looked for new codes!

You’ll need some Jump Stars codes because the world is on the brink of destruction. All you can do is join a team of unstoppable fighters and battle every other group that challenges you. Summon powerful characters, level them up, and ensure that your squad is the last one standing.

All Jump Stars Codes List

Active Jump Stars Codes

  • There are no active Jump Stars codes right now.

Expired Jump Stars Codes

  • There are no expired Jump Stars codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Jump Stars

Image via @P1XELWINS

Since the game is yet to be released, we’ve got no concrete information on how to redeem Jump Stars codes. However, as soon as the title is out, we’ll know all about whether there is a code redemption system and how to use it. We’ll also update our article with all the codes that you can redeem for some fantastic free goodies. So, bookmark the page and come back on the release day!

What you should do right now is dive deep into our Roblox Codes section and discover all the free rewards you can claim in your favorite Roblox experiences this instant!

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.