Jujutsu Evolution Codes (April 2025) 

It doesn’t matter if you’re weak or have bad jujutsu skills, as long as you have a strong aura, you will be set for life in the jujutsu world. How do you maximize your aura? By redeeming Jujutsu Evolution codes, obviously.
All Jujutsu Evolution Codes List
Active Jujutsu Evolution Codes
- RELEASE: 500 Coins and 2 Potions
- RESTART1: Fruit Crate
- Update0: 2 mystery Crates
Expired Jujutsu Evolution Codes
- There are currently no expired Jujutsu Evolution codes.
How to Redeem Jujutsu Evolution Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Jujutsu Evolution codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Jujutsu Evolution in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button at the top left corner of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: Apr 16, 2025 10:21 am