This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jujutsu Evolution Official Image
Image via More & More Games
Category:
Codes

Jujutsu Evolution Codes (April 2025) 

Gain the 10 Shadows with Jujutsu Evolution codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Apr 16, 2025 10:21 am

Updated Apr. 16, 2025: Searched for new codes

It doesn’t matter if you’re weak or have bad jujutsu skills, as long as you have a strong aura, you will be set for life in the jujutsu world. How do you maximize your aura? By redeeming Jujutsu Evolution codes, obviously.

All Jujutsu Evolution Codes List

Active Jujutsu Evolution Codes 

  • RELEASE: 500 Coins and 2 Potions
  • RESTART1:  Fruit Crate
  • Update0: 2 mystery Crates

Expired Jujutsu Evolution Codes

  • There are currently no expired Jujutsu Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Jujutsu Evolution Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Jujutsu Evolution codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Jujutsu Evolution codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Jujutsu Evolution in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button at the top left corner of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

