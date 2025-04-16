Jujutsu Evolution Codes (April 2025) 

Updated Apr. 16, 2025: Searched for new codes

Recommended Videos

It doesn’t matter if you’re weak or have bad jujutsu skills, as long as you have a strong aura, you will be set for life in the jujutsu world. How do you maximize your aura? By redeeming Jujutsu Evolution codes, obviously.

All Jujutsu Evolution Codes List

Active Jujutsu Evolution Codes

RELEASE: 500 Coins and 2 Potions

500 Coins and 2 Potions RESTART1: Fruit Crate

Fruit Crate Update0: 2 mystery Crates

Expired Jujutsu Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Jujutsu Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Jujutsu Evolution Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Jujutsu Evolution codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Jujutsu Evolution in Roblox. Press the Codes button at the top left corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy