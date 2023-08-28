Isekai Slow Life Codes (August 2023)

When you want to take a break from all the extreme, fast-paced action of most games and need something casual, Isekai Slow Life is the perfect option. You’ll manage a village, raise foster children, explore a new realm, and recruit unique characters, all the while wrapped in anime goodness. Luckily, we have all the Isekai Slow Life codes you need to start off on the right foot.

All Working Isekai Slow Life Codes

To avoid running into any expired codes in Isekai Slow Life, and causing unnecessary disappointment, we went ahead and doublechecked all the available codes. As of Aug. 28, 2023, the following codes are still in use:

aughappy : x2 Fairy Bottles, x2 Basic Earning Cards, x2 Two Focus Candies

: x2 Fairy Bottles, x2 Basic Earning Cards, x2 Two Focus Candies julyluck : x5 Basic Earning Cards, x1 Stamina Potion, x2 Focus Candies, x2 Fairy Bottles

: x5 Basic Earning Cards, x1 Stamina Potion, x2 Focus Candies, x2 Fairy Bottles MUSHRUM : x10 Fairy Bottles

: x10 Fairy Bottles MYLIFE : x200 Crystals, x2 Basic Elixirs, x1 Bravery Crystal Ore, x1 Wisdom Crystal Ore, x1 Hope Crystal Ore, x10 Basic Earnings Cards, x10 Basic Hire Cards

: x200 Crystals, x2 Basic Elixirs, x1 Bravery Crystal Ore, x1 Wisdom Crystal Ore, x1 Hope Crystal Ore, x10 Basic Earnings Cards, x10 Basic Hire Cards slowlifeobt: x1 Crystals, x2 Basic Earning Cards, x5 Basic Hire Cards, x2 Diamond Rings, x2 Jewel Necklaces, x2 Fairy Bottles, x2 Focus Candies

All Expired Isekai Slow Life Codes

The following codes are no longer in use:

No codes have expired as of Aug. 28, 2023.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Mars-Games via Twinfinite

Good news, folks: You don’t have to jump through a dozen hoops to collect your free gifts in Isekai Slow Life. As long as you finish the quick tutorial (which only lasts a few minutes), the option will be available.

Select your profile picture in the top-left corner. At the bottom of your profile, choose Settings. Type in a working code (exactly how it’s listed) under the ‘Gift Code’ section and tap ‘Redeem.’

And that’s all there is to redeeming Isekai Slow Life codes! Be sure to spend your resources wisely and redeem codes as soon as possible. Once you’re finished, you can then check out other codes lists we have using the links below, like Honkai Star Rail and COD Mobile!