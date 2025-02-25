Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 25, 2025 We added a new code!

Icarus flew too close to the sun and ended up as shark food because he didn’t have enough studs to buy gold-plated wings. To avoid repeating his mistakes, I used Flying Wings Race Simulator codes to stock up on cash and soar across the skies with the best gear!

All Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes List

Working Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes

MERRY_GO_ROUND : 3 Speed Potions (New)

: 3 Speed Potions LAUNCH : 3 Magnet Potions

: 3 Magnet Potions CHICKEN_WINGS : 3 Cheater Potions

: 3 Cheater Potions SPOOKY: 3 Cheater Potions

Expired Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Flying Wings Race Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Flying Wings Race Simulator

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming Flying Wings Race Simulator codes:

Launch Flying Wings Race Simulator on Roblox. Enter the Codes circle (1). Type in your working code into the Enter Code text box (2). Press the Submit button (3) to redeem the code.

