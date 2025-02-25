Forgot password
Flying Wings Race Simulator promo art
Image via Simple Bricks Wings
Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes (February 2025)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's.... you but with cool wings!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 25, 2025 06:40 am

Updated: February 25, 2025

We added a new code!

Icarus flew too close to the sun and ended up as shark food because he didn’t have enough studs to buy gold-plated wings. To avoid repeating his mistakes, I used Flying Wings Race Simulator codes to stock up on cash and soar across the skies with the best gear!

All Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes List

Working Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes 

  • MERRY_GO_ROUND: 3 Speed Potions (New)
  • LAUNCH: 3 Magnet Potions
  • CHICKEN_WINGS: 3 Cheater Potions
  • SPOOKY: 3 Cheater Potions

Expired Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Flying Wings Race Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Flying Wings Race Simulator

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming Flying Wings Race Simulator codes:

  • Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes circle
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Flying Wings Race Simulator code redemption window
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Flying Wings Race Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Enter the Codes circle (1).
  3. Type in your working code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  4. Press the Submit button (3) to redeem the code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

