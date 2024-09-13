Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Power Punch Simulator codes - Roblox character in flames
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Power Punch Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Get some free rewards!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 09:43 am

Punching to gain power is fun, of course, but what if you are looking for some free rewards to save some time? Then you might want all the latest and working Power Punch Simulator codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what they do.

Recommended Videos

All Power Punch Simulator Codes

Power Punch Simulator Codes (Working)

  • 2KLikes: 30k Gems and two Strength potions
  • 3KLikes: 40k Gems, two Strength potions, and one Lucky potion
  • 4KLikes: 50k Gems and Potions
  • 5KLikes: 60k Gems, two strength Potions, one lucky potion
  • 10KLikes: 50k Gems, one Lucky Gem
  • 50KLikes: 50k Gems, two strength potions, one lucky potion
  • OVERPOWERED: Toxic Hydra Pet
  • 500K: 70K Gems, two Damage Protection potions, two Strength potions
  • RELEASE: 500 Strength
  • 1M: 50k Gems, one Protection Potion, two Strength Potions, two Lucky Potions

Power Punch Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • SPOOKY
  • 150K
The code redemption screen in Power Punch Simulator.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In Power Punch Simulator

In order to redeem codes in Power Punch Simulator, just follow these simple steps:

  • Launch Power Punch Simulator in Roblox.
  • Click on the Codes button in the left part of the screen.
  • Copy and paste the codes you want to use.
  • Click “Verify”.
  • Enjoy your rewards!

How To Get More Power Punch Simulator Codes

In order to get more codes for Power Punch Simulator, you might want to join the Roblox group of the developers, or also their Discord server. But of course, another great way to get all the codes is to bookmark this page and check back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Often the problem with codes is that there might be typos. When copying and pasting, take care that you do not add any unnecessary spaces at the end of the code, as that will cause them to not work. If you are sure the code is correct and it is still not working, then the code might have expired since publishing.

That’s all we have for you on Power Punch Simulator codes. For more codes for other Roblox games, check out our articles on Heaven Stand codes and Clover Retribution codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter