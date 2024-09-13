Power Punch Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Punching to gain power is fun, of course, but what if you are looking for some free rewards to save some time? Then you might want all the latest and working Power Punch Simulator codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what they do.

Recommended Videos

All Power Punch Simulator Codes

Power Punch Simulator Codes (Working)

2KLikes : 30k Gems and two Strength potions

: 30k Gems and two Strength potions 3KLikes : 40k Gems, two Strength potions, and one Lucky potion

: 40k Gems, two Strength potions, and one Lucky potion 4KLikes : 50k Gems and Potions

: 50k Gems and Potions 5KLikes : 60k Gems, two strength Potions, one lucky potion

: 60k Gems, two strength Potions, one lucky potion 10KLikes : 50k Gems, one Lucky Gem

: 50k Gems, one Lucky Gem 50KLikes : 50k Gems, two strength potions, one lucky potion

: 50k Gems, two strength potions, one lucky potion OVERPOWERED : Toxic Hydra Pet

: Toxic Hydra Pet 500K : 70K Gems, two Damage Protection potions, two Strength potions

: 70K Gems, two Damage Protection potions, two Strength potions RELEASE : 500 Strength

: 500 Strength 1M: 50k Gems, one Protection Potion, two Strength Potions, two Lucky Potions

Power Punch Simulator Codes (Expired)

SPOOKY

150K

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In Power Punch Simulator

In order to redeem codes in Power Punch Simulator, just follow these simple steps:

Launch Power Punch Simulator in Roblox.

Click on the Codes button in the left part of the screen.

Copy and paste the codes you want to use.

Click “Verify”.

Enjoy your rewards!

How To Get More Power Punch Simulator Codes

In order to get more codes for Power Punch Simulator, you might want to join the Roblox group of the developers, or also their Discord server. But of course, another great way to get all the codes is to bookmark this page and check back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Often the problem with codes is that there might be typos. When copying and pasting, take care that you do not add any unnecessary spaces at the end of the code, as that will cause them to not work. If you are sure the code is correct and it is still not working, then the code might have expired since publishing.

That’s all we have for you on Power Punch Simulator codes. For more codes for other Roblox games, check out our articles on Heaven Stand codes and Clover Retribution codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy