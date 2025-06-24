Forgot password
Brainrot RNG Codes (June 2025)

Let the rot seep in at random with Brainrot RNG codes!
Published: Jun 24, 2025 09:36 am

June 24, 2025

Whether we like them or not, two trends never seem to die on Roblox: brainrot and RNGs. That’s why today we have Brainrot RNG codes, in a match made in… well, quite certainly not heaven. If you’re eager to collect all of the brainrot gems of the world, you’re welcome to use the Brainrot RNG codes below!

All Brainrot RNG Codes List

Active Brainrot RNG Codes

  • 2kLikes: Free rewards
  • 20kMembers: Free rewards
  • Update: Free rewards

Expired Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Brainrot RNG Codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Brainrot RNG:

How to redeem Brainrot RNG codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Follow @Kuleelrik, @Roxar0, and @Toblobi before you start playing. Note that it may take up to an hour for you to get verified.
  2. Launch Brainrot RNG on Roblox.
  3. Go to the Codes section.
  4. Enter your code in the Abc123 text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to get your reward.

