Brainrot Fighting Codes (June 2025) [Train Offline]

Updated: June 19, 2025
We added new codes!
Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur versus Cappuccino Assassino – who will win? Place your bets or adorn the role of one of the infamous Italian brainrot characters. Train to get strong, challenge other brainrots, and punch their lights out with Brainrot Fighting codes!
All Brainrot Fighting Codes List
Working Brainrot Fighting Codes
- Brainrot: 300 Gems (New)
- Fighting: 5 Double Damage Potions (New)
- Character: 4 Double Power Potions (New)
- Offline: 5 Double Damage Potions (New)
- Gusini: 5 Double Damage Potions (New)
Expired Brainrot Fighting Code
- There are currently no expired Brainrot Fighting codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Brainrot Fighting
Follow the numbered arrows and our instructions below to redeem Brainrot Fighting codes:
- Launch Brainrot Fighting on Roblox.
- Press the cog button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2).
- Press the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.
Published: Jun 19, 2025 10:51 am