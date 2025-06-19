Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Brainrot Fighting artwork
Image by Brainrot Fighting
Category:
Codes

Brainrot Fighting Codes (June 2025) [Train Offline]

The greatest battle in brainrot history is about to commence! Use Brainrot Fighting codes to buff up and take down all other brainrots.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 19, 2025 10:51 am

Updated: June 19, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur versus Cappuccino Assassino – who will win? Place your bets or adorn the role of one of the infamous Italian brainrot characters. Train to get strong, challenge other brainrots, and punch their lights out with Brainrot Fighting codes!

All Brainrot Fighting Codes List

Working Brainrot Fighting Codes

  • Brainrot: 300 Gems (New)
  • Fighting: 5 Double Damage Potions (New)
  • Character: 4 Double Power Potions (New)
  • Offline: 5 Double Damage Potions (New)
  • Gusini: 5 Double Damage Potions (New)

Expired Brainrot Fighting Code

  • There are currently no expired Brainrot Fighting codes.

Related: Brainrot Sails Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Brainrot Fighting

Follow the numbered arrows and our instructions below to redeem Brainrot Fighting codes:

How to redeem Brainrot Fighting codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Brainrot Fighting on Roblox.
  2. Press the cog button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  4. Press the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

If you want to collect more freebies in other Roblox experiences, browse through the rest of our enormous Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.