Brainrot Fighting Codes (June 2025) [Train Offline]

The greatest battle in brainrot history is about to commence! Use Brainrot Fighting codes to buff up and take down all other brainrots.

Updated: June 19, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur versus Cappuccino Assassino – who will win? Place your bets or adorn the role of one of the infamous Italian brainrot characters. Train to get strong, challenge other brainrots, and punch their lights out with Brainrot Fighting codes!

All Brainrot Fighting Codes List

Working Brainrot Fighting Codes

Brainrot : 300 Gems (New)

: 300 Gems Fighting : 5 Double Damage Potions (New)

: 5 Double Damage Potions Character : 4 Double Power Potions (New)

: 4 Double Power Potions Offline : 5 Double Damage Potions (New)

: 5 Double Damage Potions Gusini: 5 Double Damage Potions (New)

Expired Brainrot Fighting Code

There are currently no expired Brainrot Fighting codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Brainrot Fighting

Follow the numbered arrows and our instructions below to redeem Brainrot Fighting codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Brainrot Fighting on Roblox. Press the cog button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2). Press the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

If you want to collect more freebies in other Roblox experiences, browse through the rest of our enormous Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy