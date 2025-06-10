Forgot password
Brainrot Sails promo art
Image by Dead Rafts
Category:
Codes

Brainrot Sails Codes (June 2025) [NEW]

The Golden Age of Piracy is over; enter the Age of Brainrot! Use Brainrot Sails codes to prepare for brainrot-infested waters.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 10, 2025 10:39 am

Updated: June 10, 2025

We added new codes!

Brainrot characters have come to life and caused a global neuron-frying pandemic. Your only chance is to sail the Seven Seas in hopes that you’ll reach a safe haven, scavenging fuel, weapons, and ammo along the way. Grab Brainrot Sails codes to get tickets and stock up for the voyage!

All Brainrot Sails Codes List

Working Brainrot Sails Codes

  • NEW: 50 Tickets (New)
  • 100LkiEs: 50 Tickets (New)

Expired Brainrot Sails Codes

  • There are currently no expired Brainrot Sails codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Brainrot Sails

To redeem Brainrot Sails codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Brainrot Sails codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Brainrot Sails in Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button (1) in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Type in your code into the Enter code field (2).
  4. Press OK (3) to redeem your code.

