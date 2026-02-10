Forgot password
Blood Tower Codes (February 2026)

Start climbing to the top with codes.
Updated: Feb 10, 2026 10:48 am

Updated: February 10, 2026
We added the latest codes.

Start with nothing and build an unstoppable tower while danger lurks around every corner. Earn cash, upgrade your floors, unlock powerful boosts, and transform your growing tower into a money-making machine. The higher you build, the tougher the challenges become—but that’s just part of the fun. Can you survive the climb and rule the tower? Use Blood Tower codes to make survival possible.

All Blood Tower Codes List

Active Blood Tower Codes

  • 1KLIKES: 5k Cash, 3 XP Cards, 10 Stellar Gems, and 5 Moonborne Resin
  • UPDATE3: 5k Cash and 3 XP Cards

Expired Blood Tower Codes

  • There are no expired Blood Tower codes.

How to Redeem Blood Tower Codes

Here are instructions on how to redeem Blood Tower codes:

How To Redeem Blood Tower Codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Blood Tower in Roblox.
  2. Click on the CODES icon on the left side.
  3. Type in your code into the text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM to get your goodies.

