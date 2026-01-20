Zombie Rising Tycoon Codes (January 2026)

The undead apocalypse is here... and it's YOUR time to stop it with Zombie Rising Tycoon codes.

Updated: January 20, 2026 We added new codes!

Build your empire from the ground up while hordes of brain-hungry zombies shuffle through the wasteland. Collect cash, redeem Zombie Rising Tycoon codes, unlock powerful defenses, and expand your tycoon to become the ultimate survivor-turned-CEO!

All Zombie Rising Tycoon Codes List

Active Zombie Rising Tycoon Codes

THX4PATIENCE : Free Gems

: Free Gems 1MIL: Free Gems

Expired Zombie Rising Tycoon Codes

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Rising Tycoon

Stop the apocalypse quicker with Zombie Rising Tycoon codes. Redeeming them is done in the following way:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Zombie Rising Tycoon in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Type a code into the textbox. Click Redeem to receive goodies.

