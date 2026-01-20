Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Zombie Rising Tycoon.
Image via Hype Tycoons
Category:
Codes

Zombie Rising Tycoon Codes (January 2026)

The undead apocalypse is here... and it's YOUR time to stop it with Zombie Rising Tycoon codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 04:39 am

Updated: January 20, 2026

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Build your empire from the ground up while hordes of brain-hungry zombies shuffle through the wasteland. Collect cash, redeem Zombie Rising Tycoon codes, unlock powerful defenses, and expand your tycoon to become the ultimate survivor-turned-CEO!

All Zombie Rising Tycoon Codes List

Active Zombie Rising Tycoon Codes

  • THX4PATIENCE: Free Gems
  • 1MIL: Free Gems

Expired Zombie Rising Tycoon Codes

  • RELEASE

Related: Zombie Resistance Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Rising Tycoon

Stop the apocalypse quicker with Zombie Rising Tycoon codes. Redeeming them is done in the following way:

How to redeem codes in Zombie Rising Tycoon.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Zombie Rising Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Click Redeem to receive goodies.

Stop grinding and start winning! If you’re all about maximizing your efficiency, our Roblox Codes vault is packed with the boosts and multipliers you need to dominate the leaderboard.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content