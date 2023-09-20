All Smithing Master Codes (September 2023)

Smithing isn't easy, so you'll need all the help you can get.

We all know what it’s like to be a courageous hero, but Smithing Master shows us that you can’t be a hero without a good craftsman. Not only are you smithing your own gear, you’re also putting it to good use fighting nasty creatures. With these Smithing Master codes, you can get your hands on some rare materials!

All Working Smithing Master Codes

It’s important to point out that Smithing Master codes expire pretty quickly. That’s all the more reason to expire the following codes, which are still active as of Sept. 20, 2023:

MASTER777: Using this code will net you x100 Mithril and x100 Diamonds

You’ll need a constant stream of Mithril given that it’s integral to smithing new items. Diamonds are a premium currency and come in handy for purchasing rare materials, as well as more Mithril.

All Expired Smithing Master Codes

As of Sept. 20, 2023, you can no longer collect the following freebies in Smithing Master:

4xn3JbDN

7kLZWyGJjV

skvMN1CTV691

JOx34pEz9h2

nCtALBpikz

Smthmstrbtng3000

UVeh2uz7ky

MXSRm3Uyj

if6MECP5ZvU

GCqY3dpmKD

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: DHGames Limited via Twinfinite

Unlike many mobile games, Smithing Master lets you redeem codes right from the start, without having to deal with an annoying 20 minute tutorial. If you’re new, smith a few items, then follow along with these steps:

Tap on your profile picture located in the top-left corner. In the bottom-left corner, select ‘Rede. Code.’ Enter a working code exactly how it’s listed. Codes are case-sensitive. Tap ‘Confirm’ to collect your free rewards.

Now make good use of those Smithing Master codes and be sure to bookmark our page for future reference. We’ll update as soon as codes expire and new ones take their place. For more content, you’ll find codes guides to popular games like CoD Mobile and Honkai Star Rail.