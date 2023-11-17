Call of Duty

Can You Play MW3 Zombies Offline?

Will MW3 Zombies keep up with the tradition?

Battling zombies in MWZ
Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty’s Zombies mode generally includes an offline feature allowing players to participate in solo or local team matches. However, the recent change has caused some to wonder if you can play MW3 Zombies offline, and we’re here to explain what you can expect.

Is There an Offline Mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Unfortunately, there is no offline mode for MW3 Zombies, as it always requires an online connection. This is due to the mode’s DMZ-style of gameplay, which also mandates an online status. Thus, if you want to participate in Modern Warfare’s first-ever undead game, you’ll need to have a stable connection in order for it to work correctly.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Start Up
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You may still experience some lag in performance, regardless of how well your internet runs, since zombie hordes can trigger some glitches. More specifically, it can be more noticeable during exfil intervals, an event that has been known to cause slower gameplay.

Even if MW3 Zombies doesn’t have an offline mode, it may be subject to change with the overwhelming amount of players asking for it. There could also be the return of a round-based mode, which has included an offline feature in the past.

The closest you can get to an offline mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is by playing it solo, giving you enough freedom to do what you want independently.

How to Play Offline in Modern Warfare 3

Although MW3 Zombies cannot be played offline, you can partake in other content without an online connection. All you have to do is select ‘Go Offline’ when booting up your game.

Offline Mode in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

From there, you will have the option to play the Campaign and local Multiplayer matches for Modern Warfare 3. This will also include MW2’s content due to the COD HQ’s new feature of combining all the games together.

Players won’t be able to do much outside of these modes while offline, and they can always restore their online connection to access the entire collection.

Now that you know about MW3 Zombies’ offline availability, you can learn more about the game by checking out our tips and tricks guide. Be sure also to explore the relevant links below for additional MWZ content.

