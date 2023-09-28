Best TR-76 Geist Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision dropped MW2 and Warzone Season 6 to the delight of the community, bringing with it a host of content, updates, and — most importantly — new weapons. The TR-76 Geist is the newest addition on the armament front, and eagle-eyed fans will recognize this weapon’s design from the original Modern Warfare 2 released in 2009 as the Tar-21. The nostalgia hits hard… but there’s no time to be wistful! Here are the best TR-76 Geist loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best TR-76 Geist Loadout in Warzone 2

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Let’s jump into whether this gun can live up to its pedigree.

TR-76 sports an impressive time-to-kill right out of the gate and its horizontal/vertical recoil is easy to grasp. Players may find the gun’s bounce somewhat hard to manage, but with some practice the TR-76 can stand up to the best of the best.

Let’s take a look at the best attachments:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil smoothness +0.86oz Bullet velocity +0.71in

Barrel: Bruen Bridle Heavy Recoil steadiness +0.31lb Damage range +0.30in

Optic: Aim OP-V4 As always optics are personal preference!

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization +0.62oz

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The TR-76 Geist is already a monster, but with these attachments tagged onto its impressive stats, there isn’t a squad you can’t gun down! The ZLR Talon and Bruen Bridle Heavy increase the Geist’s damage heavily, while the FTAC Ripper 56 reduces recoil and increases accuracy so you can hit those shots. We will have to see what this fan-favorite reskinned weapon can do in the modern age.

Best TR-76 Geist Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

As per usual, MW2’s build of the same weapon will be vastly different due to its emphasis on TTK and Mobility rather than the sustainability in Warzone 2. With that in mind, let’s find out how different the weapon truly is.

Let’s take a look at the best attachments:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 Recoil stabilization +0.49oz Aiming ide stability -0.06in

Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser Sprint to fire speed -0.26oz Aim down sight speed -31.26ft

Optic: Slimline Pro As a rule, optics are personal preference!

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip Recoil stabilization +0.44oz Aiming idle stability +0.25in

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Our list of attachments bolsters the Geist’s already impressive stats while giving it the much-needed help to stay mobile and contend with more slippery weapons. The 1mW Quick Fire Laser helps to keep mobility, while the Edge-47 Grip and Sakin Tread-40 reduce recoil and increase accuracy. With this weapon, you won’t have any trouble climbing the leaderboard just like the good ol’ days.

That’s everything you need to know regarding the best TR-76 Geist loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out our other best loadout guides to get that edge over the competition!