Best BAS-P Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Warzone 2’s meta continues to evolve off the back of the Season 3 Reloaded update, with a number of guns buffed or nerfed and a brand new ‘Minimum Armor Damage’ mechanic implemented. The BAS-P was among the weapons most heavily strengthening, meaning it’s more powerful than ever before. Here are the best BAS-P loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 BAS-P Build

In the Season 3 Reloaded update, the BAS-P received multiple buffs, including to its damage and range. As a result, it’s more viable than ever at close and medium ranges, even if its recoil is still slightly more severe than some other SMGs.

Firstly, you’ll want the 50 Round Drum to ensure you’re not reloading every few seconds, as well as the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel to keep a lid on its kick.

Elsewhere, the Bruen Flash V4 Stock and Bruen Flash Grip majorly speed up ADS speed, sprint to fire time and aim walking speed, making you more agile and mobile while using the BAS-P. They’re ideal characteristics in a SMG, making you a tougher target as you get up close and personal with enemies.

Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Barrel: 12″ Bruen SZ-36

Finally, we’re opting for the 12″ Bruen SZ-36 barrel, which improves range, reduces recoil and aids bullet velocity. In short, it balances out the other attachments and makes the BAS-P suitable for slightly longer-range engagements, meaning it’s more versatile than a pure run-and-gun SMG.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best BAS-P Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

In MW2, you’ll want to make a few tweaks. We are going to stick with the Bruen Flash V4 Stock and Bruen Flash Grip, but we’re altering out the Lockgrip Precision-40 and 50 Round Drum for the Schlager Tango and VLK LZR 7MW. These changes protect ADS speed to a greater degree, making it more suitable for fast-paced respawn action.

Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Muzzle: XTEN Black Kite

To finish off our best BAS-P in MW2, we’re opting for the XTEN Black Kite muzzle to reduce recoil and improve range. This well-balanced BAS-P boasts a stronger damage profile to compete at medium ranges but retains the handling speeds you’ll want in a SMG.

That’s everything you need to know on the best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. For more tips and tricks, catch up on our related section below.

