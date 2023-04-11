Where to Find ODM Gear in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Attack on Titan characters Erin Jaeger, Mikasa Ackermann, and Captain Levi are now playable characters in Fortnite, and with them come new mythic weapons that are so powerful, players will definitely want to get their hands on them. One of the two new weapons available is the ODM gear, which everyone will certainly be looking for because of how quickly you can move around the map with it. If you’d like to have a huge advantage over opponents, you should definitely know where to find ODM Gear in Fortnite.

ODM Gear Location in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

ODM Gear can be found as either ground loot, or in chests. There’s an even better chance of finding them in the new special chests called the Scout Regiment Footlocker chests, which are all around the map.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While the spawn locations for the ODM Gear are typically random, players have a better chance of finding this weapon in Jaeger’s family basement in Anvil Square because a Scout Regiment Footlocker chest will always spawn there.

What Does ODM Gear Do in Fortnite?

ODM Gear provides an excellent way for players to escape dangerous situations by allowing players to grapple away from a fight. Not only that, but it’s also a weapon that lets you quickly grapple toward an enemy and attack them.

That’s where you can find the ODM Gear from Attack on Titan in Fortnite. If you’d like to find out more about the Attack on Titan collab in Fortnite, such as where to find the new Thunder Spear weapon, check out the related links below.

