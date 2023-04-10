Image source: The Roblox Corporation

On the lookout for the latest Project New World codes for Roblox? We have the complete list of updated and working codes that players can use to claim free goodies in the game. Project New World is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by the Holy Developer Council.

Redeeming Project New World codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest codes you can use to nab yourself some free rewards.

All Roblox Project New World Codes

Working Codes

WOWZERS125K —Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and 1 Stat Refund (New)

—Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and 1 Stat Refund GROUPONLY —Redeem for 10k Cash (Must be in the group to claim)

—Redeem for 10k Cash (Must be in the group to claim) LIKETHEGAME4MORE —Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, and 10k Cash

—Redeem for 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, and 10k Cash FREEX2EXP —Redeem for 1 hour 2x XP

—Redeem for 1 hour 2x XP [email protected] —Redeem for 3 Spins, 10k Cash, and 10 Gems

—Redeem for 3 Spins, 10k Cash, and 10 Gems NEXTCODEAT100K —Redeem for 2 Spins, 10k Cash, and 10 Gems

—Redeem for 2 Spins, 10k Cash, and 10 Gems THANKSFOR70K2023 – Redeem for x2 EXP and x2 Race Spins

– Redeem for x2 EXP and x2 Race Spins HAPPYNEWYEARS – Redeem for 2 Race Spins and 1 Stat Reset

– Redeem for 2 Race Spins and 1 Stat Reset XMASUPDATE2022 – Redeem for +3 Race spins and 15 Gems

– Redeem for +3 Race spins and 15 Gems 20KLIKESCOOL – Redeem for x1 Stat reset

Expired Codes

Unfortunately, these redeem codes are no longer working in Project New World.

100KFOLLOWS – Redeem for 2x XP for 30 minutes

– Redeem for 2x XP for 30 minutes RELEASEYT – Redeem this code for 2x XP Boost

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Project New World Codes in Roblox

Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox Project New World codes:

Launch the game on Roblox. Click on the Menu icon on the bottom left of the screen. Then, click on the Twitter icon. A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen. Type any working code in the box, and redeem it to get the rewards.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account.

