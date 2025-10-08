Forgot password
UnLimited Codes (October 2025)

UnLimited codes for unlimited power!
Are you ready to destroy everyone with your incredible superpowers? Dive into our UnLimited codes article to grab the latest goodies that will grant you unlimited power. You’ll be unstoppable on the battlefield, wreaking chaos.

All UnLimited Codes List

Active UnLimited Codes

  • !VerySmol: Free rewards
  • !YeahNoTheWorldHatesYou: Free rewards
  • !WorldBossBugged: Free rewards
  • !worldbosstooOP: Free rewards
  • !iveplayedthesewarsbefore: Free rewards
  • !600 flowers: Free rewards
  • !NglSybauBcIclTsRlyPmoSm: Free rewards
  • !superPowa: Free rewards
  • !17.5k: Free rewards
  • !knowledge: Free rewards
  • !imhulkingout: Free rewards

Expired UnLimited Codes

  • !TheWorldLovesYou
  • !2YearAnniversaryYayyy
  • !300TotallyRealActiveUsers
  • !5000favoritesfromthegoatsofrobloxandothersourcesofmainstreammedia
  • !1.5klikesthankyouguys
  • KeepGrindingBecauseIHateYouAll
  • 250kvitisst
  • 750licks
  • 100folowers
  • 150GrillionVisits
  • Gullible
  • 10k
  • DontBlameMeBlameWhoeverScriptedTheUpdate
  • hanklsSoCoolAndAwesomeFr
  • 175kVisits?
  • 175kVisits?part2??

How to Redeem Codes in UnLimited

You can redeem UnLimited codes by doing the following:

How to redeem codes in unLimited
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run UnLimited in Roblox.
  2. Open the chat box.
  3. Type the code into the text field (exactly as shown in the photo).
  4. Hit the Enter key to claim goodies.

The official UnLimited Trello is the best place to visit if you want to learn more about the game. It features important locations, abilities, styles, and auras, and it even offers a tier list. We all love a good tier list, so hop in and learn everything you can about this thrilling combat experience.

The Roblox Codes section is filled with amazing titles that offer a variety of freebies! Get them now!

