UnLimited Codes (October 2025)

Updated: October 8, 2025 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you ready to destroy everyone with your incredible superpowers? Dive into our UnLimited codes article to grab the latest goodies that will grant you unlimited power. You’ll be unstoppable on the battlefield, wreaking chaos.

All UnLimited Codes List

Active UnLimited Codes

!VerySmol : Free rewards

: Free rewards !YeahNoTheWorldHatesYou : Free rewards

: Free rewards !WorldBossBugged: Free rewards

Free rewards !worldbosstooOP : Free rewards

: Free rewards !iveplayedthesewarsbefore : Free rewards

: Free rewards !600 flowers : Free rewards

: Free rewards !NglSybauBcIclTsRlyPmoSm : Free rewards

: Free rewards ! superPowa : Free rewards

: Free rewards !17.5k : Free rewards

: Free rewards !knowledge : Free rewards

: Free rewards !imhulkingout: Free rewards

Expired UnLimited Codes

!TheWorldLovesYou

!2YearAnniversaryYayyy

!300TotallyRealActiveUsers

!5000favoritesfromthegoatsofrobloxandothersourcesofmainstreammedia

!1.5klikesthankyouguys

KeepGrindingBecauseIHateYouAll

250kvitisst

750licks

100folowers

150GrillionVisits

Gullible

10k

DontBlameMeBlameWhoeverScriptedTheUpdate

hanklsSoCoolAndAwesomeFr

175kVisits?

175kVisits?part2??

Related: +1 Unlimited World Codes

How to Redeem Codes in UnLimited

You can redeem UnLimited codes by doing the following:

Image by Twinfinite

Run UnLimited in Roblox. Open the chat box. Type the code into the text field (exactly as shown in the photo). Hit the Enter key to claim goodies.

UnLimited Trello Link

The official UnLimited Trello is the best place to visit if you want to learn more about the game. It features important locations, abilities, styles, and auras, and it even offers a tier list. We all love a good tier list, so hop in and learn everything you can about this thrilling combat experience.

The Roblox Codes section is filled with amazing titles that offer a variety of freebies! Get them now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy