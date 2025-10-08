UnLimited Codes (October 2025)

Updated: October 8, 2025
All UnLimited Codes List
Active UnLimited Codes
- !VerySmol: Free rewards
- !YeahNoTheWorldHatesYou: Free rewards
- !WorldBossBugged: Free rewards
- !worldbosstooOP: Free rewards
- !iveplayedthesewarsbefore: Free rewards
- !600 flowers: Free rewards
- !NglSybauBcIclTsRlyPmoSm: Free rewards
- !superPowa: Free rewards
- !17.5k: Free rewards
- !knowledge: Free rewards
- !imhulkingout: Free rewards
Expired UnLimited Codes
- !TheWorldLovesYou
- !2YearAnniversaryYayyy
- !300TotallyRealActiveUsers
- !5000favoritesfromthegoatsofrobloxandothersourcesofmainstreammedia
- !1.5klikesthankyouguys
- KeepGrindingBecauseIHateYouAll
- 250kvitisst
- 750licks
- 100folowers
- 150GrillionVisits
- Gullible
- 10k
- DontBlameMeBlameWhoeverScriptedTheUpdate
- hanklsSoCoolAndAwesomeFr
- 175kVisits?
- 175kVisits?part2??
How to Redeem Codes in UnLimited
You can redeem UnLimited codes by doing the following:
- Run UnLimited in Roblox.
- Open the chat box.
- Type the code into the text field (exactly as shown in the photo).
- Hit the Enter key to claim goodies.
UnLimited Trello Link
The official UnLimited Trello is the best place to visit if you want to learn more about the game. It features important locations, abilities, styles, and auras, and it even offers a tier list. We all love a good tier list, so hop in and learn everything you can about this thrilling combat experience.
