Is Dredge on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Image Source: Team17

Dredge, the debut title from developer Black Salt Games, is a uniquely dark take on a fishing game. Mixing elements of a horror game with some more adventure and RPG-based elements, it offers an experience that’s hard to find anywhere else. Such an experience is something gamers may wonder if they can get through a subscription service, especially if they’d like to try it before they buy it. Here’s what you need to know about whether Dredge is on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Dredge on Game Pass?

Let’s get the bad news out succinctly; no, Dredge is not currently available on Xbox Game Pass. While this service has helped many an indie game shine, it appears Black Salt wants to release the game on its own terms, thus forgoing a Game Pass release for now. Xbox is not the only one missing out in this case, as Dredge will not be released on PlayStation Plus either. Thus, if gamers want to jump in, they’ll have to pay the full price for it.

The good news, though, is that the game only costs $24.99. This is a perfectly reasonable price for this smaller indie darling, and its simultaneous release across all platforms makes it easily accessible. Thus, if you want to get into this genre-bending adventure, it should be more than worth the price of admission.

That’s everything you need to know about whether Dredge is on Xbox Game Pass. If you’re looking for more fishing shenanigans, take a look at Twinfinite’s fishing guide for the recently released Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Related Posts