Like a Dragon Ishin Fishing Guide: How to Fish & Find All Fish Types

Given the sheer amount of side activities you can take part in, it should come as no surprise that Like a Dragon Ishin has a fishing minigame. Made available to you early on, it serves as a means of obtaining rare cooking materials and completing certain Substories. With that said though, you might be a bit unclear on how to get certain fish or even how to fish at all. Fortunately, we’re here to help with a comprehensive Like a Dragon Ishin fishing guide.

How to Fish in Like a Dragon Ishin

To start, it’s worth understanding the basics of fishing in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Early on in the game, you’ll gain the ability to fish in the river outside of Teradaya. The game will walk you through the basics of casting your line and what to watch out for while fishing. What it doesn’t tell you, though, is that you’ll want to keep on eye on your lure and wait for the fish to submerge the red section in the water. You’ll know it’s done so when your controller continuously vibrates.

Once this occurs, you can press the X or A button to reel in the line. So long as your controller is vibrating when this is done, you’ll bring the fish in sans any struggle or issue.

How to Use Bait & When to Use it

It’s also worth knowing how Bait works and when to use it.

When used, Bait increases the number of fish that spawn in a given location. This will increase both the number of common and rare fish that appear in a given area, meaning you’ll increase your odds of reeling in rarer fish while also increasing the number of common fish you’ll potentially need to catch before being able to catch a more valuable prize. As such, it’s typically best to save your Bait for when you want to catch a rare or specific type of fish.

You can get Bait from the Baitmonger found wandering around Rakunai during the day. Once you have it, you can choose to use bait by pressing the Triangle button on PlayStation consoles or the Y Button on Xbox consoles. This will bring up the Bait menu, where you can select the type you’d like to throw out. Top-grade is the best, and is followed by Special, Quality, and normal in order of effectiveness.

How to Get & Use Better Fishing Poles in Like a Dragon Ishin

Past that, it’s also vital to know how to get better fishing poles and rods in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Aside from the Easy Starter, every other fishing pole is obtained as a reward purchased with Virtue from shrines. The better the Pole, the more Virtue it will require. You likewise can’t purchase the best Pole until you’ve obtained every variant that comes before it, so you’ll need to collect enough Virtue to buy them all.

Fortunately, you only need about 25,000 Virtue to nab all of the different Pole variants in the game. You can obtain this amount quickly by completing challenges related to farming or cooking at Ryoma’s Villa. Once you’ve purchased them all, you can then equip and use the Peerless Pole, which offers the defacto best stats no matter where you’re fishing.

Where to Find Different Fish Types

Finally, it’s worth knowing where you can catch every type of fish in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Every fish can generally be found in either a River or the Sea. River Fish can be caught by fishing either on the docks in front of Teradaya or along the shorelines in Kyo proper. Sea Fish, meanwhile, can only be caught by taking the boat in Fushimi out and away from the city.

You can check which fish can be caught in a given body of water by speaking to the boat owner or reading up on fishing basics before casting your line. This will also offer you some specific hints related to where you should cast your line, how rare or common the fish is, and so on and so forth.

And with that, you’ve learned everything our Like a Dragon Ishin Fishing guide has to offer. Be sure to take a look at the related articles down below, as most all of them contain other helpful tips and tricks for the game.

