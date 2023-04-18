Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

As the hero of the Overworld, you must devise strategies and construct bases to stand against the evil Piglins. But, in some cases, players may have difficulty surviving multiple battles, primarily when facing a new tactic from the enemy. So, here’s everything you need to know about how to respawn in Minecraft Legends to get you back in the fight.

How Do You Respawn in Minecraft Legends? Answered

Upon death, players will respawn automatically to the Well of Fate, the last visited village or Wellhouse. If you want to set a respawn point in Minecraft Legends, you can build a Wellhouse with 250 wood, 250 stone, 75 iron, and 50 Prismarine. Players can utilize their Allays to obtain these resources, as well as defeat Piglin bases to acquire the Prismarine.

It’s recommended to place a Wellhouse near an enemy area, just in case you meet your untimely demise in battle. That way, players can return instantly to the Piglin base and take it down more quickly. However, keep in mind that the opposing side can attack the Wellhouses, so it’s best not to place it in the hot zone to avoid its deconstruction.

Aside from the Wellhouse, you may respawn at the Well of Fate, which is at the direct center of the map. You can also upgrade your equipment while there to prepare yourself better for the upcoming match. Lastly, those who last interacted with a village will respawn in this area, allowing you to stock up on gear and recruit more mobs.

That does it for our guide on how to respawn in Minecraft Legends. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide to all play modes.

