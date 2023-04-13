Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley has plentiful delicious recipes to make. Among them is the carrot cake, which can be used as a way to replenish energy, to sell for profits, or even to give as a gift to your favorite character and gain a higher friendship level. If someone around your valley has been craving this orange dessert, you’ll definitely need to know how to make carrot cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Carrot Cake Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You may have already guessed that carrots are a necessity in the carrot cake recipe, but there are some other ingredients required to make this dish. For the carrot cake recipe, you’ll need one of each of these four ingredients:

Carrot

Wheat

Egg

Sugarcane

For convenience, you can gather all of these items and bring them to Chez Remy’s to prepare. Or, you can bring them to any other cooking station and make the carrot cake there. Like all other recipes, simply drag each ingredient into the pot to cook.

Where To Find Carrot Cake Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fortunately, some of the ingredients for carrot cake can be found in the Peaceful Meadow, meaning you won’t have to spend too much Dreamlight unlocking new biomes in order to cook this dessert. You will need to have Remy unlocked and have his restaurant built, though, which will cost 2,000 Star Coins.

Carrot: Carrots can be bought at Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow, but you can often find them while getting rid of night thorns around the location as well.

Carrots can be bought at Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow, but you can often find them while getting rid of night thorns around the location as well. Wheat: You’ll also be able to find wheat at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

You’ll also be able to find wheat at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Egg: Chez Remy’s restaurant has an endless supply of eggs in stock ready to be purchased.

Chez Remy’s restaurant has an endless supply of eggs in stock ready to be purchased. Sugarcane: Sugarcane can be found at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

That’s how you can make a carrot cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but why stop there? There are so many easy meals to make, such as vanilla ice cream and vegetarian stew. For other recipes, quest guides, and more, check out our related posts down below.

