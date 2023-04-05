How to Make Vanilla Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Imagesource: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an abundance of mouthwatering meals, but vanilla ice cream is an especially tasty way to gain some energy. As with every recipe in the game, there are different ingredients that you need to get before putting this dish together. So for those interested in making this yummy dessert, here’s where to find the ingredients and how to cook vanilla ice cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before attempting to make vanilla ice cream, it’s necessary to become best friends with Remy in order to have all of the ingredients available. If you haven’t yet met our cooking mouse, check out our guide on how to unlock Remy. Here are the four ingredients required to make vanilla ice cream:

Vanilla

Slush Ice

Milk

Sugar Cane

After gathering all of the ingredients, you can take them all to Chez Remy to make them there, which is the quickest option since you’ll be gathering two of the ingredients there anyway. Alternatively, you can take them to your cooking station and make them at home.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

In order to make the vanilla ice cream, you’ll have to drag each item listed into the pot before cooking. If you don’t, you’ll risk wasting some ingredients and crafting another meal instead.

If you’re stuck on where to find some of these ingredients, continue reading to find out all of their locations and what’s required to find these items.

Where To Find Vanilla Ice Cream Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to find every ingredient necessary, you will need to have Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights unlocked. These are the only locations where you will be able to find Vanilla and Slush Ice. You will also need to have a level 10 friendship level with Remy in order to purchase Slush Ice. After unlocking those two biomes and becoming besties with Remy, the rest of the ingredients should be easy to find.

Vanilla: Vanilla can only be found in Sunlit Plateau, players will be able to gather this ingredient by harvesting it from the ground. This is an ingredient that will be found growing in the wild, which means you won’t be able to buy it at Goofy’s stall.

Vanilla can only be found in Sunlit Plateau, players will be able to gather this ingredient by harvesting it from the ground. This is an ingredient that will be found growing in the wild, which means you won’t be able to buy it at Goofy’s stall. Slush Ice: Slush Ice is only available after unlocking Frosted Heights. This is the ingredient that can only be crafted after completing Remy’s Unknown Flavor quest, which is the quest required to become his best friend. Once Slush Ice is available to you, you can purchase it from the Chez Remy Restaurant.

Slush Ice is only available after unlocking Frosted Heights. This is the ingredient that can only be crafted after completing Remy’s Unknown Flavor quest, which is the quest required to become his best friend. Once Slush Ice is available to you, you can purchase it from the Chez Remy Restaurant. Milk: Milk can easily be found at the Chez Remy restaurant, located behind the cooking station right in between the cheese and eggs.

Milk can easily be found at the Chez Remy restaurant, located behind the cooking station right in between the cheese and eggs. Sugarcane: Sugarcane is a growable crop. You will be able to purchase the seeds to grow Sugarcane from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. It’s worth noting that Sugarcane will also grow much faster in Dazzle Beach than in other locations.

And that’s how you can make Vanilla ice cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are so many other delicious meals to try out, like Lancetfish Paella and Roasted Asparagus. For more Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes or other tips and tricks, check out our related posts below.

