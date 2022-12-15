How To Make Lancetfish Paella in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation-adventurous game that allows you to cook a variety of dishes. One such dish, in particular, is the Lancetfish Paella, a 5 Star meal dessert that recovers 4,550 Energy. Like other Disney Dreamlight Valley dishes, players must collect certain ingredients to prepare Lancetfish Paella. With that said, this comprehensive guide shows you how to prepare Lancetfish Paella in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with its recipe.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Lancetfish Paella Recipe

Before making Lancetfish Paella, ensure you’ve unlocked the Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, and Forgotten Lands biomes, where you can find the ingredients required to prepare this dish. On top of that, unlocking the Forgotten Lands biome requires you to unlock the Sunlit Plateau area, which costs around 7,000 Dreamlight.

Once you have all the biomes mentioned above unlocked, gather the following ingredients to cook Lancetfish Paella:

Lancetfish

Shrimp

Shellfish

Tomato

Rice

Once you have these ingredients, head to the cooking station and interact with the stove. Then, select the recipe from the top-left menu and drag the required ingredients into the pot. Finally, hit the Start Cooking button to prepare Lancetfish Paella in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

However, finding Lancetfish Paella ingredients is a daunting task, especially if you’re a beginner. Luckily, we can show you how to get these ingredients to save you precious time.

How to Get Lancetfish Paella Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s the complete set of instructions to obtain Lancetfish Paella ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Lancetfish – In order to find Lancetfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to head to the Forgotten Lands. Once you’re in the biome, go to the ponds and aim for the Blue Bubbles circle to get the ingredient.

In order to find Lancetfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to head to the Forgotten Lands. Once you’re in the biome, go to the ponds and aim for the Blue Bubbles circle to get the ingredient. Shrimp – The only way to catch Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley is through fishing at blue-colored nodes in the Dazzle Beach biome.

– The only way to catch Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley is through fishing at blue-colored nodes in the Dazzle Beach biome. Shellfish – The coastlines of Dazzle Beach are the best spot to get Shellfish.

– The coastlines of Dazzle Beach are the best spot to get Shellfish. Tomato – Players can purchase full-grown Tomato for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach.

– Players can purchase full-grown Tomato for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach. Rice – Planting Rice seeds will allow you to grow rice and obtain this ingredient.

So that’s it. That’s everything you need to know about making Lancetfish Paella in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content about the game, you can look at the relevant links below and check out our list of beginner tips and tricks if you’re just starting out.

