How to Make Vegetarian Stew in Disney Dreamlight Valley (& Where to Find the Ingredients)

Vegetarian Stew is one of the many recipes available in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Considering the ingredients required for this are those that many players typically have on hand, this is a dish worth making to restore some energy. Vegetarian Stew is a pretty straightforward recipe, but there has been some confusion about what ingredients actually go into this dish. If you’d like to know which veggies are required to make a Vegetarian Stew in Dreamlight Valley, look no further.

Vegetarian Stew Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Many players have made the mistake of adding tomato to the stew, but tomato is not part of the Vegetarian Stew recipe. By adding tomato you will instead cook Grilled Vegetables. There are only three ingredients required for the Vegetarian Stew, which are listed below:

Onion

Potato

Carrot

You’ll need a cooking station to cook this stew, but you can also head to Chez Remy’s and make it at his pot instead. As always, you can put together this veggie meal by dragging each item into the cooking pot and pressing “Start Cooking.”

You can gather all of these ingredients quickly by making some trips around the map. However, if you’re struggling to find these vegetables, continue reading to see where you can find each one.

Where To Find Vegetarian Stew Ingredients

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Vegetarian Stew is quite easy to put together, but it can be a costly meal as there are a few biomes that need to be unlocked for the different ingredients.

Onion: Onions can only be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. You can unlock them for 3,000 Dreamlight. You’ll either find onion seeds or the whole onion itself, but it’ll be cheaper to buy the seeds and grow the onions yourself.

Onions can only be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. You can unlock them for 3,000 Dreamlight. You’ll either find onion seeds or the whole onion itself, but it’ll be cheaper to buy the seeds and grow the onions yourself. Potato: Potatoes can be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands. You’ll need to unlock them for a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight. Similarly to the onions, you’ll be able to either purchase the seeds or the potato at this location.

Potatoes can be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands. You’ll need to unlock them for a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight. Similarly to the onions, you’ll be able to either purchase the seeds or the potato at this location. Carrot: Carrots are one of the easiest ingredients to find. You can find them in the Peaceful Meadow. You can also purchase carrots from Goofy’s Stall and or find them when clearing out Night Thorns in the area.

That’s how you can make a Vegetarian Stew in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’d like to learn how to make other meals like Vanilla Ice Cream or learn how to unlock the newest characters Simba and Nala, check out our related posts below.

