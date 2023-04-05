How to Change Villager Clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft

The stylish Dream Style mechanic showcases a plethora of outfits for particular residents to celebrate various seasons and update releases. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, how do you change villager clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Here’s everything you need to know about this fashionable feature.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dream Styles, Explained

Before we get into how to change villager clothing, players must obtain an outfit from the latest Star Path, as each season typically includes various fashion products for several characters. However, you may need to purchase the Premium Star Path to access this feature, as well as complete Dreamlight duties for Tokens. The only resident who does not require this procedure is Ariel, thanks to an update that can alter her human and mermaid form.

Now that you know how to acquire clothing for villagers, here’s a step-by-step guide on changing their outfits:

Press the designated button to open the menu. Select the ‘Collection’ section. Go to the ‘Characters’ tab. Residents with the Dream Style feature will have a shirt icon. Choose a character to change their outfit. Currently, a limited number of villagers can change their style: Merlin, Mickey Mouse, and Ariel. Change a villager’s outfit with the Dream Style mechanic.

Once you select a Dream Style, you can check out the new look and take a picture with the character in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s photo mode.

All Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dream Styles will change based on the season or celebration of the most recent update. Currently, players can unlock the following outfits for these characters:

Festive Merlin

Ariel’s Human Form

Ranger Donald

An Extremely Goofy Conductor

Merry Mickey

Platinum Mickey

Platinum Minnie

You’ll be able to obtain more clothing with future Star Paths, featuring other themed outfits for your character and other Dreamlight Valley residents.

So there you have it, this is how to change villager clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Before you go, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Simba and Nala.

