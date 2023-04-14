Where to Get Energy Block in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

During the As The Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha World Quest, you will be tasked to find the Energy Block required to power up the control hub machine. Unfortunately, the game is rather vague about its exact location, and you may get lost trying to find the item. So, here’s a guide on how to find the Energy Block in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Energy Block Location

Although the game has marked the general location of the Energy Block, it may cause some of you to believe that you must go outside and head over to the Samudra Coast in Sumeru. However, you will need to stay inside the ruins and enter another passage through an open door on the right side of the entrance.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Once you pass through, the gate will close behind you, forcing you to keep moving forward. You will soon discover several crystalized Riftwolves and another locked door before you. To progress, you need to remove the crystals that cover the switch, and you can find a Khvarena at the end of the passage beyond the frozen monsters.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Since the Khvarena has to pass through the enemies to reach the switch, you will also need to deal with the Riftwolves that have awoken from their slumber. After killing all monsters and unlocking the gate, you can find the Energy Block on top of a large table.

You can now return to the control center by following another Khvarena that is chilling near a hole in the wall. Unfortunately, you must solve another switch puzzle similar to the one you encountered when opening the ruins’ gate.

The solution to this puzzle is located on the wall behind the switch, but two out of three runes will only appear when the Khvarena passes by. If you don’t want to wait for the floating wisp of light, here’s the answer:

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Afterward, you will enter a chamber where you need to fight two Ruin Guards. Thankfully, once you beat them, you can finally reach the control center where Nasejuna is waiting.

That’s it for our guide on how to find the Energy Block in Genshin Impact. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out the link below.

